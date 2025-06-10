10th Plateau Assembly marks two years with legislative milestones, unity, people-centred reforms

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The 10th Plateau State House of Assembly has presented a comprehensive Two-Year Stewardship Report, showcasing legislative achievements, infrastructure upgrades, and an unprecedented level of political unity and fiscal accountability.

Speaking at a media briefing in Jos, Hon. Kwarpo Mathew, Chairman of the Assembly’s Information and Communication Committee, outlined the progress made under the leadership of current Speaker Rt. Hon. Dewan Gabriel, with foundational work laid during the tenure of his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Moses Sule.

“In our first year, under Speaker Sule, we successfully passed seven bills,” Kwarpo stated. “Since then, under Speaker Dewan’s leadership, we have passed key legislation such as the Plateau State Electricity Bill and the Minimum Wage Bill, both critical to strengthening public services and the welfare of workers.”

Other legislative milestones included the Law Reform Commission Bill and the Citizens Mediation Centre Bill, aimed at improving governance and community-level dispute resolution.

The Assembly also passed impactful motions targeting social welfare, including the expansion of scholarships and better support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), which have since received executive approval and are being implemented across the state.

The Assembly approved a ₦15 billion loan, with ₦11 billion allocated to clear salary arrears, a long-standing burden on civil servants. The remaining funds were used to support agricultural development, a key sector in the state’s economic revitalization plan.

“Our oversight functions have been consistent and thorough,” Kwarpo said. “We’ve conducted regular visits to ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure transparency and responsible budget implementation.”

In a political landscape often marked by partisanship, the Assembly has functioned with rare bipartisan harmony. The Speaker represents the Young Progressives Party (YPP), while the 24-member House includes 22 APC members, one Labour Party member, and a PDP-led executive.

“Despite political diversity, we operated under an informal banner—the Plateau People’s Party,” Kwarpo noted. “This spirit of cooperation has ensured political stability and efficient governance.”

All political appointments and confirmations have been subjected to merit-based scrutiny, reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to professionalism and balanced governance.

Significant investments have been made in improving the legislative environment. The Assembly complex was renovated, with modern offices for lawmakers and staff, along with new solar power and water supply systems.

The Speaker’s lodge has been fully renovated, while work continues on the Deputy Speaker’s residence. Contract staff also received a pay raise from ₦30,000 to ₦50,000, signaling the Assembly’s commitment to improving staff welfare.

Lawmakers have actively participated in workshops and training programs, both locally and abroad, to sharpen their legislative, research, and civic engagement skills. The Assembly has also expanded its engagement with the public to enhance democratic participation.

Summing up the achievements, the House reaffirmed its dedication to transparent, professional, and people-first governance.

“We will continue to serve Plateau State with dedication and integrity,” Speaker Dewan Gabriel said. “The interests of our people will always come first.”

The report marks a pivotal moment in Plateau State’s democratic journey, highlighting what can be achieved through cooperation, strategic legislation, and an unwavering commitment to public service.