Your plan to defect to our party failed – APC berates Gov Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has berated Governor Ademola Adeleke for allegedly lying to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) stakeholders that he did not intend to defect to the APC now or in the future.

The APC, in a statement by its Director of Media and Information Kola Olabisi on Sunday, disclosed that Adeleke ought to have been truthful by telling the stakeholders that his attempts to move to the APC failed.

According to him, one wonders why Governor Adeleke could not be truthful for once by confessing to the state PDP stakeholders, comprising former state Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr Olu Alabi, Professor Wale Oladipo, Hon Akanni Olohunwa, Mr Sunday Bisi, and Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, Rt. Hon Lasun Yusuf, among others, that his desperate attempts to defect into the potent opposition APC were unsuccessful.

We wonder why Governor Adeleke failed to reveal to the PDP stakeholders that the condition given to him by the leadership of the ruling party at the national level was that he would have to queue up and that he could not be given an automatic ticket for the governorship election under the APC.

Governor Adeleke’s plight regarding his bungled attempts to defect into the APC could be likened to that of a promiscuous housewife who thinks that her illicit act, perpetrated in secrecy, is not known to her neighbours.

If not many people were not privy to how some governors in the Southwest geopolitical zone and some notable millionaire industrialists were using the dead of the night to package Governor Adeleke for the failed defection exercise, his begging visit to Chief Bisi Akande in his Ibadan, Oyo State residence is still fresh in the memory of the right-thinking members of society.

But Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed in a statement that in two years, Governor Adeleke has performed better than Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the Gboyega Oyetola administration and does not need to join the APC to win re-election.

A performing Governor who has achieved in under three years what the APC could not deliver in twelve and who enjoys overwhelming support from the people does not need a party widely criticized and rejected in Osun due to its past failures and current disarray.

With over 80 percent job approval and a visible impact across all sectors and regions of the state, Governor Adeleke was recently endorsed for a second term by Osun workers on Workers’ Day. He has no reason to join a party plagued by internal strife and leadership crises.

We view the APC’s recent claim as a diversionary tactic aimed at masking its internal troubles. The party is reeling from self-inflicted damage, with its members now exposing internal secrets that reflect a legacy of poor governance, divisive politics, and anti-people policies.

“We also believe the APC is deeply rattled by the overwhelming support Governor Adeleke has received from workers and citizens across the state,” he said.

