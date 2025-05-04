World Malaria Day: HACEY, AIICO Insurance focuses on vulnerable women, children

HACEY, in collaboration with AIICO Insurance, organized an outreach event to celebrate World Malaria Day 2025, held in local communities in Surulere, Lagos.

This event is part of HACEY’s global effort to raise awareness and take action against malaria, a disease that continues to claim lives across Nigeria, particularly among women and children.

The theme of the event, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” highlights the urgent need for collective action and renewed commitment to combat malaria.

The outreach program included educational workshops, free diagnostic services, and the distribution of preventive materials such as insecticide-treated bed nets.

It also aimed to engage local communities to advocate for stronger action against malaria and emphasize the importance of health education in saving lives.

According to HACEY, the program specifically will target over 10,000 women and girls, particularly pregnant women and mothers with children under five.

“Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease, yet it continues to claim lives, especially among our most vulnerable populations,” said Bamidele Oyewumi, Team Lead at HACEY.

“Through this outreach, we aim to empower women and families with the knowledge and resources they need to effectively combat malaria.

‘’For the past 17 years, HACEY has been at the forefront of improving health outcomes for vulnerable and underserved populations across Africa.

“We are pleased to partner with AIICO Insurance PLC for this initiative, which will help drive meaningful change in the fight against malaria,” Bamidele added.

He urged Nigerians to join the cause: “Let us spotlight this urgent public health issue, engage local communities, and advocate for stronger action against malaria in Nigeria.

‘’Together, we can make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by this preventable and treatable disease.”