Wike/Fubara crisis deepens as supporters engage in verbal war in P/Harcourt

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and those of Rivers State Governor Simi Nnamani Fubara, clashed verbally during a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt aimed at fostering peace and reconciliation in the state.

The incident occurred at a peace meeting attended by supporters from both sides, Rivers indigenes, and residents, all seeking ways out of the current political crisis. Trouble began when Bright Amaewhule, President General of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), stated:

“There’s no indigene of Rivers State who does not recognize GDI’s role in the emergence of Simi Fubara as governor. Before the campaign proper, we moved Fubara from one local government to another, not the honorable minister.”

He continued:”GDI was instrumental in gaining acceptance for Fubara among Rivers people, even when he was rejected by those claiming to be his brothers and sisters. Yet now, some of those who later came around him after he became governor are asking him to ignore others and be disloyal to the political party that brought him to power. These are the issues.”

In protest, Hilda Dokubo, the Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson, stood up and exited the meeting, saying: “I can’t sit here and listen to this.” She was later persuaded by the organizers to return to her seat.

Later, Mr. Kenwell Ibanibo responded to Amaewhule’s comments, asking:

“If the GDI supported Fubara’s rise, then what warranted the attempt to impeach him after just five months in office?”

He added: “Somewhere, someone who believes they own Rivers State influenced that impeachment.”

At this point, supporters of Wike, led by Chibike Ikenga—the factional Rivers APC publicity secretary—interjected, challenging Ibanibo. Ibanibo insisted: “You spoke, I did not interrupt you.”

The exchange escalated, with supporters from both sides hurling insults. A Wike supporter was heard shouting: “Insult Wike now! You will still beg, you will still lie down. Someone who lies down never stands up while talking!”

Hilda Dokubo responded fiercely: “He won’t lie down! I say he won’t lie down! It’s not Wike who’s lying down here.”

As tensions mounted, the program’s host, despite repeated appeals for order, struggled to restore calm. Human rights activist Mr. Jake Epelle made urgent efforts to de-escalate nerves.

After minutes of shouting and disagreement, Ibanibo agreed to temporarily step down to allow peace to prevail, calming the situation enough for the meeting to continue. Later, Ann-Kio Briggs, another activist, attempted to address the crisis but was interrupted by Ikenga, who said:

“I don’t know when you spoke, but I did not interrupt you. Please, let me speak for myself.”

This verbal climax came just five days after Wike had warned Governor Fubara during his monthly media chat in Abuja, urging him to ensure supporters maintain decorum if genuine peace was to be sustained. Wike’s call was a direct appeal for harmony amid rising tensions.