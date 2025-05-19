Vatican visit shouldn’t be politicised – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Henry Oduah

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has returned from a trip to the Vatican, emphasising that his participation in the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV should not be misconstrued as political.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Obi clarified that the visit was spiritual and aligned with his tradition of attending significant global events.

“I have just returned from the Vatican, and it was a deeply solemn and reflective visit,” Obi wrote.

“My participation in the inauguration ceremony was in line with my previous witnessing of inaugurations, swearing-ins, and official ceremonies across the world — this was no exception.”

“Such occasions carry profound moral and spiritual significance. This was never a political event and should remain untouched by politics. Some moments are best reserved for quiet contemplation,” he added.

From Left: Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu.

Obi explained that while he did not attend the Papal Audience, which was reserved for heads of state and diplomatic representatives, the spiritual depth of the event lay in the Pope’s message, not in ceremonial interactions.

“What should truly command our attention, however, is the content and moral force contained in the Pope’s homily,” Obi noted, referring to the Pope’s call to fight poverty and promote a spirit of brotherhood beyond ethnic, political, and religious divides.

Obi stressed the moral responsibility of leaders to focus on genuine reform. “The fight against corruption is the essential first step toward building societies where resources are directed to what truly matters — education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure. These should be our major concern and the lasting message we carry home from the Vatican,” he said.