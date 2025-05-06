United Capital declares N5.89bn PAT in Q1

United Capital Plc, a pan-African financial services group, has posted N5.89 billion as its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

This is against the N3.59 billion recorded within the same period in 2024.

The group in a document posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) platform on Tuesday, said the figure represented a 64 per cent increase from the amount recorded within the same period in 2024.

The group also declared N13.1 billion as its gross earnings for the first quarter representing 113 per cent increase from the N6.1 billion posted for the corresponding period of 2024.

It further posted N6.73 billion as its Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the first-quarter, representing 65 per cent increase from the N4.1 billion declared within the same period last year.

The United Capital Plc declared that its total assets stood at N1.72 trillion as at March 31, representing a one per cent increase from the N1.7 trillion recorded as total asset as at December.

It said the shareholders’ funds grew to N161.2 billion compared to N133.50 billion recorded in December.

The group added that the growth in shareholders’ funds represented a 21 per cent increase from the amount also recorded in December.

United Capital Plc offers Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, and Microfinance Banking.