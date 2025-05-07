UN accredited CSO inaugurates c’ttee for implementation of procurement procedures

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– TO ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process in the country, the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, has inaugurated a national committee to oversee the implementation of procurement procedures and budgeting, monitor progress, and evaluate outcomes.

The committee is expected to identify areas of improvement, address challenges, and make data-driven decisions that drive development and growth.

CSCHEI is an accredited platform by United Nations that coordinates, mobilises, supervises, organises, and promotes registered non-governmental organization, community based organisations, faith-based organisations within the scope of social development, community enhancement and humanitarian.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Director-General of CSCHEI, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, urged the members to approach their work with diligence, expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

Yusuff said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public procurement and budgeting.

“The inauguration of this National Committee underscores our commitment to ensuring that our nation’s resources are utilized optimally, and that our procurement processes are guided by principles of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness.

“The mandate of this committee is crucial: to oversee the implementation of procurement procedures and budgeting, monitor progress, and evaluate outcomes. This will enable us to identify areas of improvement, address challenges, and make data-driven decisions that drive development and growth.

“As we embark on this journey, I urge the committee members to approach their work with diligence, expertise, and a commitment to excellence. Your collective experience and knowledge will be invaluable in shaping a robust framework that promotes good governance, reduces corruption, and enhances public trust.”

He told members of the committee to develop and implement effective procurement and budgeting guidelines that align with international best practices, ensure transparency and accountability in all procurement processes, foster a culture of monitoring and evaluation to inform decision-making and engage stakeholders across government, private sector, and civil society to promote collaboration.

He said: “As we move forward, I am confident that this committee will play a pivotal role in promoting prudent management of public resources, driving economic growth, and improving the lives of our citizens.

“Let me emphasize here that this committee will prioritize transparency and accountability in public procurement. The era of exploiting technicalities to divert public funds is behind us. We will consistently demand answers that serve the interests of the Nigerian people. Taxpayers deserve proper accountability.”

To ensure effectiveness, the DG said the committee will collaborate with relevant agencies to institutional financial crimes agencies, procurement officials, auditors, National Assembly committees, and security agencies.

“Together, we will work to promote prudent management of public resources and uphold the trust of the Nigerian people,” he added.

Members of the committee are Junior Osaro Onaiwu ( South South), Chief ‘Aare’ Oluwasegun O. Oyedijo (South West), Hauwa Abass (North West), Ojugo Onyelukachukwu (South East), Lugard Okonobo (South South), Asabe Baba (North East), Barr. Simon Njoku (South East) and Garba Danladi Isaac (North Central).