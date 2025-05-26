Turkey to ease visa process, targets $5bn trade boost with Nigeria

…Aims to Grow $40bn African Trade Volume, Celebrates Turkish Cuisine Week

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Turkish government has announced plans to simplify its visa process for Nigerians as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations, promote trade, and increase travel between the two countries.

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, revealed that new visa application offices will be opened in Nigeria’s eastern and northern regions to make it easier for business travelers and tourists to obtain Turkish visas. Currently, visa services are only available in Lagos and Abuja.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Poroy emphasized that the growing volume of travel between Nigeria and Turkey—supported by over 16 weekly flights—necessitated the expansion of visa access.

He also disclosed Turkey’s ambition to raise its trade volume with Nigeria to $5 billion, citing the West African nation’s strategic economic importance. “There’s growing interest and interaction between both countries, and we are working to facilitate smoother processes to support this momentum,” he stated.

Ambassador Poroy also highlighted the ongoing Turkish Cuisine Week, celebrated globally from May 21 to 27, as a key cultural event aimed at showcasing Turkey’s rich culinary heritage. This year’s edition focuses on traditional Turkish dishes, promoting the country’s centuries-old gastronomic culture shaped by diverse historical influences.

Also speaking at the event, Turkish Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Elif Durdu, said Turkey is keen on expanding its total trade with Africa—currently valued at $40 billion—with Nigeria positioned as a strategic partner in this effort.

Durdu noted that bilateral trade between Nigeria and Turkey currently stands at around $1 billion, but emphasized that there is room for substantial growth. She further pointed out that several Turkish companies are already active in Nigeria, particularly in the construction and energy sectors.

“Turkish firms have invested approximately $2.8 billion in infrastructure projects across Nigeria, and interest continues to grow,” she said.

The envoys expressed optimism that strengthened economic and cultural ties will yield mutual benefits and open up new opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.