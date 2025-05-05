Tunji Alausa, Enoh others for NIBF 2025

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Billed to feature in the international conference segment of the 24th edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair, NIBF, are the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

Dr Alausa and Sen Enoh are among the special guests and distinguished participants expected to take part in

the 24th edition of Nigeria International Book Fair which opens on Wednesday, May 7 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The annual fair event, which is an initiative of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, an umbrella body for the major associations within the Nigerian book sector will this year take place from May 7 – 9 2025 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The International Conference segment of the fair this 2025 is themed, “Local Paper Production: Panacea to Affordable Book Production and Qualitative Education.”

An erudite scholar in the department of Forest Production and Products, University of Ibadan, Professor Abiodun Oluwafemi Oluwadare, will be delivering the keynote address at the Conference.

Professor Abiodun Oluwadare, with the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the CEO, Nixin Paper Mill Nigeria Limited and Mr Rogers Nforgwei, the MD/CEO, NMI Education, Cameroon, will serve as panelists during the plenary session which will be moderated by the immediate past President of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria, CIPPON, Mr Olugbemi Malomo.

Commenting on the rationale behind the choice of the theme for the international conference, the chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, organisers of the annual book fair, Mr Oluwadare Oluwatuyi, expressed concern over the high cost of books and other teaching and learning materials which has made schools and parents to drastically reduce their patronage of these vital needs for their personal use and the education of their children. According to him, the high cost of importing pulp and paper into the country for book production cannot be unconnected with the rising cost of books in the market.

Oluwatuyi hopes therefore that the conference would help stakeholders come to grips with the different factors hindering investment in local paper production in Nigeria which is hampering the development of the book and knowledge industry in the country, and also impacting on jobs and livelihoods; while also offering an actionable roadmap for making Nigeria self-sufficient in pulp and paper products, and indeed a net regional exporter over time.

Another major highlight of the fair this year is the Tertiary Education Summit which will have the Vice Chancellors of Universities including the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo; Lagos State University, Ojo, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Mountain Top University, Professor Elijah Ayolabi; Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Professor Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya; and the Rector of the Yaba College of Technology as special guests.

Hosted annually in conjunction with the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, CVCNU, the Tertiary Education Summit which is now in its third edition has the theme, “Overcoming the Global Competitiveness Challenge in our Tertiary Education Landscape,” and the plenary session will be moderated by the University of Lagos don and former Commissioner for Education in Delta State, Prof. Hope Eghagha.

A business networking dinner, children and schools events, and other sundry activities by constituent bodies, partners and other organisations will also be featured at the fair this year.

As in previous years also, the fair would be attracting book sector players from across Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

The Nigeria International Book Fair is a showcase of the richness of Nigerian books and literature, promoting a culture of reading and providing a platform for varied stakeholders and policymakers to interface and network with the book industry players. The book fair also provides an opportunity for industry players to buy and sell publishing and marketing rights and access the latest global trends, information and developments related to the book business.