Top 10 highest earning athletes in the world 2025

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sports is an entertaining contest but more than that, it is also considered a lucrative enterprise for athletes, especially the most famous, talented and consistent with impressive performances.

The most renowned of them – celebrity athletes – not only go home with staggering paychecks, but also further increase their wealth and build vast and resourceful personal fortunes with multi-million dollar endorsements from top brands.

Here is a list of the top 10 highest-earning athletes of 2025, according to Forbes:

10. Kevin Durant – $101.4m

American basketball superstar, Kevin Durant, ranks as the 10th highest earning athlete, with paychecks totalling $101.4 million. The Phoenix Suns star’s wealth emanates from playing salary, equity from business ventures like Boardroom and 35V, and sneaker sales through his Nike partnership. Durant also invests in tech, crypto, and sports media, positioning himself as a new-era businessman-athlete.

Durant, who is consistently ranked among the highest-paid NBA players, also earns through sponsorships from major brands like Nike, Fanatics, and FanDuel, combined with his investments in over 80 companies.

9. Shohei Ohtani – $102.5m

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani earns a fortune as both a baseball player and a global marketing icon. Off-field, he earned over $50 million from endorsements, more than any MLB player ever, making him a trans-Pacific brand juggernaut.

Ohtani rightly deserves the incredible admiration and celebration for his extraordinary talent as both a pitcher and designated hitter. Notably, he joined the exclusive 40/40 club in just 129 games, as reported by FOX Sports.

Ohtani is the face of over 20 major brands, including Seiko Watch, Kose, and New Balance, all contributing to his US$102.5 million earnings.

8. Karim Benzema – $104m

The former Real Madrid forward is one of the biggest names in Asian football. His switch from Europe to the Saudi Arabian league has made him cash in big time.

He combines his contract with Al-Ittihad alongside various endorsement deals with global companies like Adidas, EA Sports and Hyundai.

The Frenchman’s move to Al-Ittihad was another statement signing for the Saudi Pro League, following the path set by Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal made him one of the best-paid players in football history and it is no surprise that his US$104 million earnings secured him a spot among the highest-paid athletes of 2025.

7. Juan Soto – $114m

The 26-year-old is a leading force in baseball, particularly with his landmark deal with the Mets. The deal, signed in December 2024 and worth US$765 million over 15 years, is noted as the biggest contract in sports history.

Soto is renowned for his exceptional skills and steady, high-level play and he earns an impressive US$114 million through various streams.

Additionally, endorsement deals with Under Armour, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Glu Mobile, as well as real estate investments in Los Angeles and New York, highlight his growing influence off the field.

Soto’s move to the New York Yankees made history as his 10-year, $700 million deal is the richest in baseball on an annual basis, with his 2025 earnings alone nearing $100 million, significantly boosted by huge bonuses.

6. LeBron James – $133.8m

Regarded as one of the greatest to ever play basketball and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James has extended his influence beyond the NBA by being a hallmark of brilliance both on and off the court.

The 40-year-old continues to make significant strides in the realms of entertainment and entrepreneurship and has proven himself an astute businessman through lucrative deals with Nike, Intel, and Samsung, as well as by co-founding OpenFit with Arnold Schwarzenegger and investing in the LA-based Blaze Pizza chain.

James made more money off the court than on it in 2025, banking a hefty US$133.8 million in paychecks. He is now a business mogul, cashing out through SpringHill Company, investments in Blaze Pizza, Fenway Sports Group, and continued Nike partnerships.

5. Lionel Messi – $135m

Football legendary superstar, Lionel Messi, earns a staggering US$135 million from his performance on the field and endorsement deals. Global giants like Adidas, Pepsi, and Gatorade have backed him for years, with a projected total endorsement paycheck of US$75 million, according to Forbes.

The Argentine-born soccer star’s arrival in the United States Major League Soccer (MLS) got the media abuzz. Consequently, the transfer helped break attendance records across the league. Even at 37, Messi’s influence is unmatched in the United States of America.

The Inter Miami forward’s salary is significant, but he earns a lot more from equity deals with Apple, Adidas, and MLS itself, arrangements designed to reward him for every subscriber and shirt sold.

4. Dak Prescott – $137m

Prescott is one of the richest NFL players and a large part of his financial success to his dominance on the field. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has an estimated earnings of $137 million.

Dak Prescott’s $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys includes front-loaded bonuses and incentives that brought his annual income to over $137 million in 2025 alone.

Off the field, his wealth is increased by investments in ventures such as four Walk-On restaurants, RealTruck, and GLOW Beverages.

3. Tyson Fury – $146m

Tyson Fury is a renowned name in heavyweight boxing. The British boxer’s estimated earnings of US$146 million have been hugely determined by his stellar career, as well as other income streams such as his energy and protein drink brand, Furocity, and the publication of his autobiography.

Despite not holding all the heavyweight belts and currently retired, Tyson Fury is a big name in boxing, known for dominance both inside and outside the ring.

2. Stephen Curry – $156m

Two-time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry, ranks 2nd as the highest-earning athlete of 2025 with $156 million in paycheck.

The American basketball superstar is highly sought-after in terms of endorsements, having appeared in campaigns for major brands such as Under Armour, JPMorgan Chase, and Infiniti. He has also delved into entrepreneurial ventures through SC30 Inc.

Off the court, the 36-year-old has positioned himself as one of the most marketable athletes in the world. His lifetime deal with Under Armour, reportedly worth over $1 billion, sits alongside a growing list of investments in tech startups and the steady rise of his Curry Brand in the sportswear space.

Curry recently achieved a record-breaking milestone by becoming the first player in the league to score 4,000 career 3-pointers. He earned around $50 million from his NBA salary this year.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $275m

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, leads the list of the top-earning athletes of 2025 with $275 million in earnings, hugely influenced by his lucrative move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Forbes estimates $200 million came from his playing contract alone this past year, while the rest came from endorsements, CR7-branded ventures, and a remarkable billion-strong social media following.

Ronaldo has made a huge impact in Asian football and his impressive performance alongside commercial value has yielded great benefits for the Saudi Arabian league and helped shift the financial landscape of football. His move has influenced other superstars like Neymar, Benzema, Kante, among others, to also join the league.

The 40-year-old US$275 million earnings in 2025 came from various revenue streams, including investments in Whoop, a partnership with Matthew Vaughn to create a film studio, and a YouTube channel with 75 million subscribers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who often dominates the “Greatest of all time–GOAT” title conversation with Lionel Messi, has dominated the football scene with nearly three decades of unparalleled success. He recently made history as the first footballer to score 900 goals in official matches.