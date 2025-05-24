Lagos tops world’s fastest growing tech cities in the world 2025 [See top 5]

Lagos has been named the world’s fastest-growing tech city for 2025, according to the Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2025 released by Netherlands-based research firm Dealroom.co.

The Nigerian commercial hub tops the list ahead of Istanbul, Turkey, and Pune, India. Lagos was ranked under the “Rising Stars” category, highlighting cities with rapidly expanding tech ecosystems that are outperforming global counterparts in growth relative to their economic size.

According to Dealroom.co, Lagos has achieved an 11.6x increase in ecosystem valuation since 2017 and has produced five tech unicorns: Interswitch, Flutterwave, Jumia, OPay, and Moniepoint. These accomplishments have set Lagos apart as a prime destination for startups and venture capital in Africa and beyond.

“This year, Lagos (#1) is topping the list, having created five unicorns and grown its ecosystem valuation 11.6x since 2017 despite having a smaller economy,” the report stated.

Other cities rounding out the top five fastest-growing tech hubs include:

Lagos, Nigeria

Istanbul, Turkey

Pune, India

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Curitiba, Brazil

Additional cities highlighted in the report include Mumbai (India) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), signalling strong momentum in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The “Rising Stars” list evaluates cities based on startup ecosystem growth, unicorn creation, and increases in enterprise value—factors adjusted for local GDP and cost of living to ensure fair comparisons.

The rise of Lagos as a global tech powerhouse has coincided with strategic investments under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) has made over ₦1 billion in grants available to support local startups.

Reacting to the report, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, quoted Governor Sanwo-Olu saying: “We are thrilled but not surprised because of the hard work that our youths are doing. We plan to make Lagos a big centre for tech experts. If Microsoft or Google and other giants are looking for good hands, there will be a big pool from which they can draw.”

Sanwo-Olu also pointed to the vibrancy of the city’s innovation scene. “Thousands of our youths are busy at tech hubs, using technology to resolve everyday challenges. We will keep encouraging them,” he said.

The recognition from Dealroom.co follows other accolades for Lagos, including its inclusion by Time Out Magazine as one of the Top 3 African Cities to Visit in 2025.