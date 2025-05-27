Top 10 courses to study in Finland for high employment opportunities

By Igwe Patrick

Education abroad is a great way to expand your horizon as a Nigerian and close the knowledge gap. Finland offers high-quality education, innovative research opportunities and an excellent standard of living. This makes it a great option for foreign students looking to get quality education without having to worry about language barrier, because most courses are taught in English.

Over the years, the European country has gained popularity among Nigerian students as it has renowned schools that prioritise high education standards, making their certificates recognised worldwide, whilst being affordable. This article highlights ten (10) of the best courses to study in Finland.

Read Also: 10 best courses to study in Canada for high employment opportunities

1. Computer Science

Studying computer science is considered the best choice, mostly for international students. Finland is known for its innovative tech industry, it is home to major tech brands like Supercell, Nokia and many more. One can diversify into software engineering, programming, data science, AI, cybersecurity and many more. The University of Helsinki is one of the major universities with great strength in AI and data science.

2. Engineering

Studying engineering in Finland offers a wide range of perks that make it one of the most attractive destinations for both EU and international students. Studying engineering in Finland involves close collaboration between universities and top tech/industrial companies like Nokia and others, with majors like mechanical, chemical, electrical, biomedical, environmental, and industrial engineering. All these majors are taught in world-class universities and in English.

3. Business and Management

Degrees in business administration, marketing, HR, accounting, finance, logistics, and more can be majored in when studying Business and Management. Some schools that offer this course include Aalto University, Hanken School of Economics and Tampere University. Admission is based on grades, English proficiency and tuition fees.

4. Medicine

Though competitive, it has its perks. Medical degrees are offered to become a licensed doctor or conduct medical research. Several top universities like University of Helsinki, University of Oulu, University of Eastern Finland are go-to places to study medicine. Medical students gain hands-on experience early in their studies, working in well-equipped Finnish hospitals with access to advanced healthcare systems. Global recognition is one of the major perks of studying in Finland.

5. Nursing

Studying nursing in Finland is a hands-on and meaningful experience. You get to learn in real healthcare settings like hospitals and clinics, often from early in your studies. Some programmes are taught in English, but since you’ll be caring for patients, learning Finnish is essential. The training is practical, people-centred and focused on safety and modern healthcare practices. After graduation, nurses are in high demand both in Finland and across Europe. The Finnish nursing qualification is recognised throughout the EU, and the country offers a strong support system for healthcare workers.

6. Natural Science

If you’re passionate about nature, the environment or how the world works, Finland is an inspiring place to study natural sciences. The education is research-driven and encourages curiosity and critical thinking. Whether you’re into biology, chemistry or environmental science, you’ll have access to modern labs and real-world research projects. One unique perk is Finland’s natural landscape with its forests, lakes and wildlife, which offers an incredible outdoor lab for fieldwork and exploration, especially in environmental sciences.

7. Mathematics and Statistics

In Finland, studying math and statistics isn’t just about numbers, it’s about learning how to solve real-world problems. The programmes give you a solid theoretical base, but they also connect with areas like data science, economics and technology. You’re encouraged to think deeply and creatively. Thanks to Finland’s focus on tech and digital innovation, math and stats grads are in demand in sectors like finance, AI and research. It’s a great path if you enjoy logical thinking and want to make sense of complex systems.

8. Social Science

Social science in Finland gives you the tools to understand how societies work, from politics and human rights to economics and social change. The teaching is research-based, but also very connected to real-world issues like sustainability, inequality and public policy. Many programmes are in English, especially at the master’s level, and you’ll study in a society known for equality and a strong welfare system. It’s a great environment if you want to make a difference or work in areas like policy, NGOs or international organisations.

9. Art and Design

Finland has a global reputation for clean, thoughtful design and if you’re creative, it’s an amazing place to study art and design. What you get in Finland is education that combines artistic freedom with technology and sustainability. Aalto University, in particular, is world-famous for design. Students work in inspiring studios and labs, often collaborating with companies or communities. Whether you’re into visual arts, product design, or fashion, you’ll be encouraged to experiment and develop your unique style.

10. Architecture

Studying architecture in Finland means blending creative ideas with practical, sustainable designs. Finnish architecture is known for its simplicity, harmony with nature and smart use of space and that’s exactly what you’ll learn in class. Programmes focus on both the artistic side of architecture and technical skills like digital modelling and structural design. It’s a great choice if you want to create spaces that are both beautiful and functional, with a focus on future-friendly building.