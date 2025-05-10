10 best courses to study in Canada for high employment opportunities

Canadian flag pinned on the atlas map

By Favour Osah

If you’re considering studying in Canada, you’re not alone and for good reason. Canada doesn’t just offer world-class education; it also opens doors to career opportunities, permanent residency and better standard of living. But with tons of programmes out there, choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

If you want the best shot at employment after graduation in Canada, here are 10 programmes worth considering.

1. Computer Science

Whether it’s artificial intelligence, programming, data analytics or cybersecurity, computer science is one of the most employable degrees you can pursue in Canada. Schools like the University of Toronto , UBC, and the University of Waterloo are globally ranked and have strong ties with top tech companies.

Many programmes come with built-in co-op opportunities, meaning you can gain real work experience while you study. Tech giants like Google, Shopify, and IBM have offices in Canada and actively hire local grads. Plus, the field is flexible—you can apply it to health, finance, gaming or even education.

2. Business and Management

A business degree from a Canadian university isn’t just a piece of paper—it’s a launchpad for your career. Especially if you’re aiming for roles in finance, marketing, project management, or entrepreneurship. The best part? Many Canadian MBA programmes, like those at Rotman (Toronto) or Ivey (Western), are globally respected and attract recruiters from around the world.

Also, Canada’s start-up scene is booming, and the government offers plenty of support for small businesses. If you have entrepreneurial dreams, this is a solid option.

3. Engineering

Canada has a serious demand for engineers. Whether it’s civil, electrical, mechanical or software, engineering grads are needed in everything from infrastructure projects to AI development. Schools like McGill, UBC, and the University of Alberta are known for their project-based, hands-on programmes.

4. Health Sciences

Health sciences is a great choice if you’re interested in medicine, biology, or public health generally. The field is broad—graduates work in hospitals, labs, research centers, or even tech companies focused on health innovation.

With Canada’s growing healthcare needs, especially post-pandemic, there’s a clear demand for professionals who understand both science and society. Universities like McMaster and Western have strong reputations in this area.

5. Physiotherapy

Physiotherapists are in short supply across Canada. If you enjoy working with people and want a meaningful career helping others recover and improve their quality of life, this field is incredibly rewarding.

Physiotherapy programmes are competitive but worth it. You’ll get hands-on experience from day one, and by the time you graduate, you’ll be ready to jump straight into the workforce. The bonus? The profession is regulated and well-paid in Canada.

6. Information Technology (IT)

IT professionals are the backbone of today’s economy and Canada knows it. From cloud computing to network security, there’s a niche for everyone. The curriculum focuses not just on theory, but also on real-world problem-solving.

What stands out about Canadian IT programmes—especially those at institutions like Sheridan College or the University of Ottawa—is how deeply they integrate internships and project work. Employers want grads who can hit the ground running and these schools deliver.

7. Animation and Gaming

Canada’s animation and gaming industry is booming, with studios like Ubisoft, EA, and BioWare operating right out of cities like Montreal and Vancouver. If you’re creatively inclined and technically sharp, this could be a dream job.

Schools like Vancouver Film School and Sheridan College are internationally known for producing top-tier animation talent. The salaries are competitive and the global demand keeps growing.

8. Finance and Accounting

Canada has a stable, well-regulated financial sector and finance grads are always in demand. Whether you want to work in investment banking, accounting, or financial analysis, there are clear pathways.

Many universities offer CPA-accredited programmes, and top schools like York (Schulich) and UBC (Sauder) have strong industry links. There’s also a growing fintech sector if you want to combine finance with tech.

9. Environmental Science and Sustainability

Climate change is no longer tomorrow’s problem—it’s today’s. That’s why sustainability and environmental science grads are finding work in everything from policy-making to renewable energy.

Canada is investing in green infrastructure and students from programmes at the University of Victoria or Trent University are well-positioned to enter this space. If you care about the planet and want a meaningful career, this field is worth exploring.

10. Human Resource Management

HR is no longer just about hiring and firing—it’s about shaping workplace culture, driving inclusion and supporting people. With the rise of remote work and global hiring, HR professionals are more important than ever.

Programmes in schools like George Brown College or Humber College in Canada focus on practical HR practices, labour laws and employee engagement. Many grads go on to get their CHRP (Certified Human Resources Professional) designation and work in top firms.