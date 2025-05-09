Top 10 African countries with longest railway lines

Connecting towns, industries and adjacent nations, Africa’s rail network is one of the continent’s most important and extensive infrastructures. In addition to facilitating trade, these vast railway lines have a major positive economic impact. Africa’s changing transportation landscape is reflected in the continent’s rail network, which includes the enormous freight lines of South Africa and the ancient Egyptian rails.

The top ten African nations with the longest railway networks will be examined in this article, along with how these networks support local economies and ease trade. We present a thorough analysis of each nation’s railway infrastructure, highlighting its position in the global rankings using current data and dependable sources.

SOUTH AFRICA

With an astounding 20,986 km of railway lines, South Africa ranks 12th in the world and tops the list. The Sishen-Saldanha line, which is run by Transnet, has one of the longest freight trains in the world and is mostly used to move iron ore. It also offers effective passenger services, including the elegant Blue Train and the economical Metrorail. South Africa’s railways are crucial for its economy, connecting major industrial hubs and ports.

SUDAN

The second-longest railway network in Africa is found in Sudan, which spans 7,251 km. It facilitates travel and trade throughout the vast desert nation by linking important cities like Port Sudan and Khartoum. To improve regional connectivity, major portions of the infrastructure are being renovated, but much of it is still antiquated.

EGYPT

Egypt’s railway system, encompassing 5,085 km, is one of the oldest in Africa, going back to the 19th century. The railways connect Cairo to key cities like Alexandria and Aswan, providing vital passenger services. High-speed rail is one example of a modernisation project that aims to increase network capacity and lessen traffic congestion.

MOZAMBIQUE

The 4,787 km railway network in Mozambique is essential for shipping agricultural goods and coal to foreign markets. Important commerce channels that connect to nearby nations like South Africa and Zimbabwe include the Beira and Maputo corridors. In recent years, international investments have increased the network’s efficiency.

TANZANIA

With a 4,097-kilometre railway network, Tanzania is a key link between the Indian Ocean and the landlocked East African regions. One noteworthy aspect is the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line, which connects Dar es Salaam with Zambia. The government’s continuing projects aim to expand the network and install contemporary high-speed trains.

ALGERIA

Algeria’s 4,020 km railway system links major cities including Algiers, Oran, and Constantine, supporting its industrial sectors. The country has invested extensively in electrified train lines, enhancing speed and efficiency. Additionally, Algeria’s railways are essential for facilitating regional trade by linking North Africa and the Mediterranean.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

The DRC’s 4,007 km of rail lines negotiate tough terrains to connect huge sections of the country. The railway network is a lifeline for remote mining towns, enabling the shipment of important minerals like copper and cobalt. However, because of years of neglect, the infrastructure needs major renovations.

KENYA

Kenya’s railway system stretches over 3,819 km, with the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as its crown jewel. Linking Mombasa to Nairobi and Naivasha, the SGR has revolutionised transportation and trade in East Africa. The country’s railways also connect to Uganda, forming a regional network critical for cargo transport.

NIGERIA

Nigeria has 3,798 km of railways, which are essential for passenger and freight services and support the country’s booming economy. The Nigerian Railway Corporation’s railway revival has brought modern trains to routes like Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna.

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe’s 3,427-kilometre railway network places it 10th in Africa. Managed by the National Railways of Zimbabwe, this network connects key cities like Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare. It serves a key role in carrying coal, minerals, and agricultural supplies. However, old infrastructure has restricted its potential, and renovation efforts are underway to increase efficiency.