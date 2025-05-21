Users to pay toll on Lagos-Calabar Highway from December — Umahi

File image.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has said a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was nearing completion and that users would have to pay a toll starting from December.

Umahi made the revelation in an interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary, yesterday.

He said: “By December, we will toll Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway. We project a 10-year return on investment.

“The road has solar-powered lighting and CCTV infrastructure, and offers carbon credit advantages.

“It is more than a road; it is an economic corridor and a catalyst for regional growth.

“We have completed 30 kilometres of Section 1 and are on track to complete an additional 10 in Section 2. These are six-lane, concrete-paved highways.

“Just days ago, we flagged off Sections 3 and 3B—65 kilometres in total—covering 38 kilometres in Cross River State and 27 kilometres in Akwa Ibom. The host communities’ excitement speaks to these projects’ transformative impact.”

On the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, the Minister said: “The Trans-Saharan trade route dates back to colonial-era planning. President Tinubu is now bringing these long-abandoned visions to life.”

He also spoke on 2027 presidential election, saying that all the South-East governors were supporting and working for the re-election of President Tinubu.

He also said plans were underway to organise a summit that would bring together leaders from the South-East, including the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 elections. Read the full story HERE.

