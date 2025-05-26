Tinubu’s 2nd Term: You can’t speak for Igbo – Klinsmann tells MASSOB

Prominent socio-political analyst, regional development advocate, and APC chieftain from Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Pharmacist Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, has issued a robust rejoinder to recent remarks by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Mr. Uchenna Madu, asserting that the group lacks the legitimacy to speak on behalf of the Igbo people. Klinsmann’s statement came in sharp response to MASSOB’s claim that Igbos would not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing alleged neglect and underdevelopment of the South-East.

In a press release issued today, Klinsmann reaffirmed the continued support of the South-East for President Tinubu and the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), emphasising that MASSOB’s position does not reflect the aspirations of progressive and peace-loving Igbos who believe in national integration, political engagement, and sustainable development. He described MASSOB’s posture as one that risks isolating the region from the immense opportunities presented by Tinubu’s administration, particularly at a time when inclusivity and regional empowerment are actively being pursued.

Responding directly to the allegations of neglect, Pharm. Klinsmann underscored significant achievements recorded in the region under President Tinubu’s leadership. He cited the successful completion of the Second Niger Bridge, a long-awaited infrastructure that has drastically eased transportation and boosted economic activities across the South-East.

He pointed to the rehabilitation of critical federal highways—including the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, and Owerri-Aba Road—with over 400 kilometres of road infrastructure reconstructed since 2023 through a ₦150 billion investment. He further referenced the Eastern Rail Line project connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri as a game-changer for regional connectivity and trade.

“These are tangible results,” Klinsmann emphasised. “President Tinubu’s administration has delivered infrastructure and economic empowerment to the South-East, proving his commitment to national unity and equitable development. The SEDC is not just a policy; it is a lifeline for sustainable growth in our region.”

He stressed that MASSOB lacks the moral and political authority to define Igbo interests, adding, “MASSOB does not and cannot speak for the progressive and peace-loving Igbos who believe in dialogue, partnership, and nation-building. We have moved beyond the rhetoric of division.” According to him, “We cannot allow a handful of self-appointed spokesmen to define our collective aspirations. The world is moving forward. China didn’t get to where it is today by fragmentation. Neither did Rwanda rebuild by secession. Progress comes through unity, innovation, and smart policy.”

Klinsmann acknowledged that while historical grievances remain valid, the path forward must be rooted in collaboration and not confrontation. “Progress is born of collaboration, not confrontation. The Igbo youth I mentor want jobs, infrastructure, and a seat at the national table, not empty slogans that keep us trapped in the past.”

He pointed to the public endorsement of President Tinubu by Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo as a significant indicator of the region’s evolving political posture. Citing the December 2023 declaration by Ohanaeze President-General, the Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who affirmed the acceptance of Tinubu as Nigeria’s constitutionally elected leader and advocated for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release through dialogue, Klinsmann called on MASSOB to adopt a similarly constructive approach.

He praised President Tinubu’s readiness to collaborate with all geopolitical zones and highlighted his assent to the South East Development Commission Bill as a historic gesture that signaled inclusion. “President Tinubu has demonstrated the political will to carry every part of Nigeria along,” Klinsmann stated. “His assent to the SEDC Bill is historic. For the first time in decades, the South East is not being ignored — we are being invited to the table.” Describing the administration as a “reset button” for the region, Klinsmann encouraged Igbo leaders and professionals to engage rather than retreat into divisive ideologies.

Reiterating the transformational vision of the SEDC, Pharm. Klinsmann recalled his earlier policy papers, “SEDC: Another Legacy Feat of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Elixir for South East Development” (July 2024) and “South-East Development Commission: A Pathway for Sustainable Regional Growth and Transformation” (September 2024). He said, “The SEDC is a testament to President Tinubu’s love for the South-East.” He lauded the appointment of Hon. Mark Okoye as the Commission’s pioneer CEO, calling it a strategic move to ensure efficient implementation of development programs, including rural rebuilding, youth empowerment, and economic revitalization.

“With the SEDC, we have a development framework that speaks to our needs — from roads to education, industry, and technology,” he declared. “But we must not allow extremists to hijack the narrative or derail the opportunity.” He urged the governors of the five South-East states to support Hon. Okoye’s leadership and work in synergy to maximize the impact of the Commission.

Recognizing the present economic difficulties facing Nigerians, including those in the South-East, Klinsmann attributed the hardship to bold but necessary reforms introduced by Tinubu’s government, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification. “President Tinubu inherited a challenging economic landscape, but he has shown the courage to make tough decisions,” he said. “The SEDC and other infrastructure projects in the South-East are evidences that these reforms are yielding results. We must remain patient and supportive as these policies take root.”

Addressing the youth, Klinsmann declared, “You are the future, not foot soldiers for lost causes. Focus on tech skills. Learn a trade. Innovate. Build startups. Join politics. This is your generation’s challenge.” He pledged to fund skills acquisition, digital literacy, and leadership training for at least 1,000 Igbo youths between 2025 and 2026 through his personal foundation.

Reflecting on Igbo contributions to the Nigerian nation, Klinsmann stated, “Ojukwu himself believed in dialogue when necessary, and today his wife Bianca Ojukwu is a minister in President Tinubu’s cabinet. Let’s not dishonour our past by refusing to engage the present.” He called on Nigerians across all regions to support inclusive policies and reject hate speech and regional antagonism. “If the North, West, South-South, and Middle Belt can sit down together, why can’t we, Ndigbo?” he queried.

Calling on South-East leaders, Klinsmann urged political and traditional authorities to rise to the occasion. “History will not forgive us if we fail to harness this moment. With the SEDC in place, we must prioritize the region’s unity, avoid double-speak, and support policies that bring real results.” He proposed a South-East Stakeholders Summit to be convened urgently to unite leaders, business figures, youths, and cultural institutions in endorsing the regional blueprint developed by Hon. Okoye and his SEDC team.

He warned that agitation and division are recipes for regression, not progress. “Look at South Sudan. Look at the Balkans. The scars of war linger for decades. But look at Germany after unification, or Singapore after independence. Their leaders chose knowledge over rage, industry over confrontational ideology,” stated Klinsmann.

Furthermore, Pharm. Klinsmann presented forward-looking policy proposals, including the establishment of Regional Innovation Hubs across all South-East states; youth inclusion quotas in government; revitalization of industrial assets like Nkalagu Cement, Aba Textile Mills, and Onitsha River Port; comprehensive security reform; and a diaspora investment strategy to attract capital and expertise.

In conclusion, Klinsmann sent a heartfelt appeal to Ndigbo: “Our strength lies in our ingenuity, not isolation. Let us engage Abuja with confidence, not contempt.”