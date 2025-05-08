Things to know about new Catholic head, Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV

By Josephine Agbonkhese

1. Christened Robert Francis Prevost, he is an American born in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

2. His father was of French and Italian descent, and his mother of Spanish descent.

3. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics at Villanova University in 1977.

4. Deciding to become a priest, Prevost joined the Order of St. Augustine in September 1977

5. He speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, and can read Latin and German.

6. He served in Peru from 1985 to 1986, and from 1988 to 1998 as a parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary teacher and administrator.

7. He served as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru from 2015 to 2023.

8. He was made a cardinal in 2023 by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

9. Served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023.

10. On May 8, 2025, he was elected Pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV.

