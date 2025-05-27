‘Stop asking me out; I’m a father, not a gay’ – Nigerian skit maker warns male colleagues seeking relationship

A Nigerian content creator, Chukwueze Odinaka, popularly known as ‘Mama Uka’, has called on colleagues seeking for guy relationship with him to desist from such an act.

Odinaka, who specialises in skit making, in a video clip message shared via his Instagram page, threatened to expose some of his colleagues and other men if they did not desist from such a demand.

According to him, he is tried to be polite with his gay admirers, telling them that he is straight, but they have continued to make advances at him.

He added that since they were adamant to his refusal, he promised to expose anyone who approach him for a gay relationship regardless of their positions.

“This message is for my colleagues and others who do not want to respect themselves.

” If anyone comes to my DM again as my fellow man to ask me out, I will screenshot it and post.I won’t mind your status.

” And you know Nigerian blogs like that kind of news, they will post you. This is the last warning.

“I have tried to be mature about this by telling you privately that I am straight.

“I am a father, also I come from a very sacred place, Enugu Ezike. We do not misbehave

“If any of you comes to my DM again to ask me out, I will post it,”he wrote.

Odinaka professionally known as Mama Uka is a Nigerian comedian and content creator, who shoots comedy using the guise of an elderly woman.