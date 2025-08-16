I’m labelled ‘gay’ because of my refusal to date women – Yabkaba

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nwosu Chukwukelue Michael, also known as Yabkaba, is a Nollywood actor who plays tough, gangster roles in movies. Despite his on-screen persona, he’s highly spiritual and reserved in real life.

But his female admirers wouldn’t believe him, hence they labelled him ‘gay’ due to his inability to date them.

He reveals that he’s scared of women but will soon marry the love of his life to prove them wrong. He also recounted how his path and that of Zubby Michael who’s equally known for his gangster roles in movies crossed.

My relationship with my female colleagues

I am very accommodating, I see everyone as myself unless the person starts exhibiting negative energy then I withdraw. They like me and I like them as well, we work peacefully. There is nothing like an intimate relationship with them because I believe we are professionals. I am highly spiritual and avoid intimate relationships to keep my energy clean and focus on my career. It’s a covenant I made with my creator. Any relationship that passes jovial or cordial relationships when it comes to the movie industry I normally withdraw from it. My female colleagues usually think I am gay, some of them even said I am possessed. I am not a saint but that doesn’t mean I don’t have sexual intimacy but I am always careful with whom I do it with. When I am ready to settle down, the woman God has destined for me will show up. I have always had such a mindset, while growing up. This is because I am always scared of women.

How I describe yourself

Frankly speaking, I am mysterious, understandable only by those with a “spiritual eye”. I can tell you how many times I have had sex with any woman. I am too reserved and it’s opening doors for me.

Finding love in Nollywood

I am not every ladies’ man, I am only meant for my future wife. If an actress should tell me she likes me and wants us to be friends I become aggressive and start avoiding the actress. I have already found the love of my life. I am getting married soon. To those who labelled me ‘gay’ I would prove them wrong . She’s a woman every man needs in his life. She’s meant for me, the moment I saw her I knew we were destined to be husband and wife. I love her and she loves me too. I have known her for two years now.

What attracted me to her

What attracted me to her was how she reasons, and her caring and loving nature. I was not looking for love in Nollywood. My fiancée is my fan. If she’s a movie star, I still would have gone for her.

How my path and that of Zubby Michael crossed

We were at a location and I was standing by my car, when Zubby Micheal walked past me to pick something from his car. I was talking to someone on the phone and I spoke in coded language, not knowing he overheard me. When he was coming back, he came straight to my car and opened the door. I was surprised as I was meeting him for the first time. He said to me, ‘I like the way you act’ and he advised me to focus on my career and avoid non-beneficial people. He said that I am a star, I should concentrate on building my career. I was shocked but it touched me. I even thought he was a bad boy due to his roles in movies. Thanks to Zubby Michael for advising me. We became friends and even exchanged numbers. People thought he’s my brother because our surnames are the same. Since then, I have starred in a couple of movies alongside him.