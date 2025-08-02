Young, cute men won’t leave me alone because I’m sexy – Obey Etok-Chima

…I want a man who will take care of me and my children

…Talks about her life after losing her husband, father

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Obey Etok-Chima has shared her emotional journey after losing her husband and father the same year (2024). She revealed that she’s still healing from the loss but finds solace in her work.

A year of loss

Obey’s husband passed away while she was working on a movie project and she didn’t get to see him before his death. She received the news of his passing on a Monday morning and rushed back home. She had to return to the set to complete her work. Just a few months later, her father also passed away.

“I didn’t know what 2024 had in stock for me. Three months later, my mother in-law also passed away,” Obey recalled.

Remembering her loved ones

Obey fondly remembers her father and husband, who were both wonderful to her. She describes her father as a kind and generous person who would send her gifts and foodstuffs randomly. Her husband was also a caring person who accepted her for who she is.

Life as a single mother

Obey is now a single mother to her four children and is focused on taking care of them. She revealed that she needs someone to take care of her and her children. “I don’t know but I need someone to take care of my kids and I,” the actress said.

Attention from men

The actress also opened up about receiving attention from young and cute men, saying that they won’t leave her alone. She receives many messages from them, but she hasn’t replied to any of them. “As I am talking to you now, it’s getting worse. I received so many messages this morning and I haven’t replied to any of them. Messages from young and cute guys. They won’t let me be. This is because I am a sexy mama”, she said.

Career and passion

Obey, who gained prominence after playing the role of Sandra in Wale Adenuga’s ‘Super Story; No Pain, No Gain’ is passionate about her work and finds happiness when she’s working with her colleagues. She describes herself as a natural actor who tries to be herself in her acting roles.

While growing up, Obey said she was more of a tomboy and used to wear jean shorts.

“Even now, I still love my shorts. I used to play ball and I was always in the company of guys. My mum was always reminding me of my sexuality. However, raising children has made me become more feminine. But I still love to be in the company of guys. I don’t love that of women. I still wear my jeans and shorts more often than I wear women’s clothes,,” the actress recalled. Obey Etok-Chima’s story is a testament to the challenges and triumphs of life as a single mother and actress in Nollywood. Despite her losses, she remains strong and focused on her career and her children.