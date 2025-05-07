Sexual harassment allegations: FUOYE VC, Fasina goes to court, seeks N250m damages

FUOYE VC, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina

Prof. Sunday Fasina, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has filed a lawsuit against two media houses at an Ekiti State High Court, seeking damages amounting N250 million.

Fasina in a suit No. HAD/58/2025, filed at an Ekiti State High Court, Ado-Ekiti, listed SaharaReporters, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), and a senior staff of the university, Mrs Folasade Adebayo, as defendants.

Represented by his counsel, T.S. Adegboyega, Esq., the vice-chancellor noted that the defendants maliciously circulated an audio recording, and published accompanying reports that defamed him, and caused him and family substantial reputational damage.

In his statement of claim, Fasina contended that the audio was obtained, and circulated, without his consent, and that its publication, constituted cyberbullying, cyberstalking, defamation and blackmail.

He stated: “The audio recording and related publication by the defendants, contained baseless and malicious allegations of sexual harassment and victimisation, clearly intended to tarnish my reputation.”

According to the suit, the second defendant, the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), allegedly, acting on the instigation of the first defendant (Mrs Adebayo), circulated the recording on Jan. 20, 2025, via its website, www.fij.ng, alleging that Fasina, harassed, and victimised Adebayo.

“One of the exhibits in the case is a report, published by FIJ, on 20 January 2025, titled: “EXCLUSIVE: HOW FUOYE VC Abayomi Fasina, pressed married colleague for sexual relationship against her will (1)”, written by one Sodeeq Atanda, who has also been joined as a defendant,” he stated.

Fasina also referenced a letter, by Adebayo, dated Sept. 17, 2024, addressed to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of FUOYE’s Governing Council, in which she wrote: “Of greatest concern to me is the false and damaging allegation that I attempted to seduce the Vice Chancellor.

“This accusation is completely without merit. On the contrary, it was the Vice Chancellor who made multiple inappropriate advances towards me, which I firmly rejected.”

In reply, Fasina submitted a 14-page response, dated September 27, 2024, titled: “Clarifications on the Complaints from Mrs Folasade Adebayo: Expression of Gratitude and Records of Grievances”, in which he denied all allegations, and provided his account of events.

He further asserted that an internal investigation, conducted by FUOYE’s Governing Council and its relevant committees, cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The vice-chancellor stated that a Certified True Copy of the Council’s investigative report in April 2025, affirms this exoneration.

Additionally, Fasina noted that a separate petition, filed by a civil society organisation, Peace Initiatives, was investigated by the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the police report, dated March 21, 2024, also cleared him of all allegations, including sexual harassment, abuse of office and intimidation.

“Despite these findings, Sahara Reporters proceeded to publish a report on 30 November 2024, titled: “University Staff SSANU in Ekiti Petition Minister to Probe Sexual Harassment, Victimisation Allegations Against Vice-Chancellor.

“Since the circulation of the audio recordings and defamatory reports by FIJ and SaharaReporters, I have received numerous phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and visits from concerned colleagues, family, and professional contacts in Nigeria and abroad,” he claimed.

Fasina said that the publications were maliciously intended to damage his hard-earned reputation as an academic, public servant and Christian leader.

“The defamatory words, suggested criminality, professional misconduct, and a lack of moral standing, thereby lowering my estimation among peers, stakeholders, and the general public,” he added.

The reliefs sought by Fasina in his suit are: “A declaration that the audio recording and its circulation, along with the accompanying falsehoods, constitute slander; a declaration that the unauthorised publication by the defendants, amounts to cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and blackmailing.

“An award of aggravated damages in the sum of N250 million; a court order, directing the defendants, to publish a retraction and public apology, in three national newspapers, and on their digital platforms.

“A perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from publishing or circulating any similar or defamatory materials, and N20 million, as the cost of litigation.”