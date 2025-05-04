Road Safety: VIS impounds over 200 rickety Danfo, other vehicles in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has impounded over 200 unroadworthy vehicles across the state in a recent enforcement operation aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents caused by faulty vehicles.

Director of VIS, Engr. Akin-George Fashola, disclosed this over the weekend, stating that the operation focused on various categories of vehicles, particularly commercial minibuses such as Danfo and Korope, which have been linked to numerous road accidents in the state.

Fashola emphasized that the exercise was not limited to private vehicles but targeted all vehicles contributing to the state’s transport system.

“This operation is not restricted to private vehicles alone, as commonly believed. It includes all categories of vehicles that form part of the state’s transportation ecosystem,” he said.

He urged vehicle owners—especially those intending to use their vehicles for commercial purposes—to ensure they meet roadworthiness standards before putting them into service.

“Before commercializing your vehicle, make sure it is roadworthy. You can even visit any of our annex offices for proper inspection before putting it into operation,” he advised.

Fashola reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining the enforcement drive in a bid to create a safer and more efficient transport system in Lagos.