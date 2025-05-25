Rivers will emerge stronger despite challenges — Ibas

Ibok-Ete Ibas

…Flags Off 58th Anniversary of State Creation

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), has expressed confidence that the state will overcome its current economic challenges and political uncertainties, emerging stronger and more united in the process.

Speaking at a Special Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service on Sunday to kick off celebrations marking the 58th anniversary of Rivers State’s creation, Ibas urged citizens to reflect on the state’s achievements while embracing unity and collaboration for a brighter future.

The event, held at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, was attended by government officials, religious leaders, and members of the public.

In his address, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized that Rivers State’s true strength lies in its diversity and shared identity.

“We are bonded together by a common destiny—the hope of a better tomorrow where every Rivers citizen can thrive, contribute, and belong,” he said.

“Let us not only celebrate our past but also commit to shaping a future where our children are confident in their identity, faithful to their heritage, innovative in enterprise, and God-fearing in character.”

Describing the thanksgiving service as more than a ceremonial gathering, Ibas said it served as a moment for reflection, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

Despite the historical challenges—ranging from political tensions and economic hardship to social transformation—the administrator expressed faith in the state’s resilience.

“Through every season of trial, God has preserved this land and its people. I am certain that our current challenges, whatever they may be, shall pass. By His grace, Rivers State will rise stronger and more determined than ever before,” he declared.

On development, Ibas highlighted the urgent need to bridge gaps in infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment. He called for inclusive development that reaches every corner of the state.

“Our public institutions must be transparent, accountable, and responsive. Development must be a shared experience—fair to every community, village, and local government. This is the standard we must uphold,” he added.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Barasin Ogan, Chaplain of the Chapel of Everlasting Grace at Government House, underscored the importance of thanksgiving, describing it as a divine principle that unlocks blessings and acknowledges God as the true source of prosperity.

The Bible reading, taken from Psalm 100:1–5, was delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika.

As Rivers State commemorates 58 years of its creation, the government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity, equitable development, and sustainable growth for all its citizens.