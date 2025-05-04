RIVERS: Wike attacks Fubara over ‘walkout’ on Tinubu’s wife

Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State.

•Says incident disturbing, embarrassing

•We never walked out, Rivers women insist

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dan Abia

The walkout on the representative of the First Lady, Sen Remi Tinubu, by Rivers women has ignited fresh controversy between suspended Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the latter accused Fubara of masterminding the act.

Wike condemned the incident, describing it as an embarrassment to the wife of President Bola Tinubu.

A group of women had staged a walkout during an empowerment programme in Port Harcourt, demanding to be addressed by either the First Lady or Valerie Sim-Fubara, wife of the suspended governor.

The women were addressed by Dr. Theresa Ibas, wife of the state Sole Administrator, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Condemning the incident, Wike, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, said the women were led by sacked local government chairmen.

He said: “An insult on anyone representing the First Lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the office of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and as a leader in Rivers State, I apologise.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace. Those who genuinely want peace work and act for it.

“These are the same people pleading for peace, but at the same time doing things that are contrary to what they are pleading for.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the President and his wife? All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I am sure they know that because they are not sincere with their up-and-down pleadings for peace.

“As for me and those who subscribe to my leadership, we condemn in totality yesterday’s show of shame and we apologise to our First Lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not represent the characters and ideals of the people of Rivers State.’’

However, the women, under the aegis of Rivers Professional Women League, RPWL, debunked the insinuation by Wike, saying they never walked out on the First Lady.

Responding in a statement jointly signed by Nimi Fiberisima and Jennifer Boms Wolugbom and Tambari Menete, President, Secretary and Director of Publicity of the group, the women said the minister was merely trying hard to “spin the narrative to sooth his purpose”.

The statement reads: “We are miffed by this constant unnecessary hitting up of the polity. It is trite to inform the public that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was not by any means involved or directed any of the Rivers women to act on his behalf as to what transpired in Port Harcourt on Friday, May 2, 2025. The women are just organic supporters who do not want to be taken for a ride.

Much as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is toeing the path of peace, embarking on a reconciliation process does not translate to enslavement.

“It is apparent that Rivers women did not and cannot walk out on the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu or disrespect her husband, President Bola Tinubu. Such a narrative is the imaginative spinning of Chief Nyesom Wike to blackmail the Rivers people as always. What people fail to understand is that political position is transient and in no time, this phase of history will pass and all the actors will also fizzle out.

“The truth remains that Rivers women hold the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in high esteem and couldn’t have walked out on her. The disconnect is that women were misinformed that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu would be represented by the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas Tajudeen, on the strength of which they happily mobilised and excitedly prepared to receive her. Unfortunately, they were shocked to see Mrs. Theresa Ibas.

“It is therefore unfounded and preposterous for Chief Nyesom Wike to suddenly conclude that Rivers Women embarrassed the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and by extension Mr. President.’’