Reps give WAEC 24-hour ultimatum to appear over ongoing exams

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to appear before it on Friday, May 30, 2025, over concerns surrounding the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji, gave the directive on Thursday after WAEC failed to honour an earlier invitation to appear before the panel.

According to Oforji, WAEC was summoned to explain widespread complaints and irregularities reported during the ongoing exams.

In a statement, he recalled that the Committee had invited WAEC on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to clarify several issues disrupting the conduct of the exams across the country.

He expressed disappointment over WAEC’s absence during the scheduled hearing on Thursday, May 29, describing it as unacceptable, given the scale of public concern.

“The examinations have been riddled with serious irregularities. We’ve received reports of students writing exams as late as midnight in some centres across the country,” Oforji stated.

“The House deemed it necessary to summon WAEC to explain these developments and the trauma candidates are currently facing. Ironically, WAEC responded this morning, saying they couldn’t appear due to their involvement in the exams. But that is precisely why we need them here.”

Oforji emphasized that the Committee expects WAEC to appear without fail on Friday, warning that failure to do so would prompt the House to invoke its constitutional powers to compel compliance.

“Our intention is not to witch-hunt WAEC but to seek answers that will calm public anxiety and ensure these challenges don’t recur. WAEC has conducted exams for decades, yet we have never experienced this level of disorganization,” he added.

“Something is clearly wrong, and it must be addressed. WAEC must appear unfailingly on Friday, May 30, 2025, or face legislative sanctions as provided by the Constitution.”