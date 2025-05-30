PSG becomes first elite football club with Bitcoin reserve

PSG’s players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Le Havre AC at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 19, 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has become the first top-tier global sports club to publicly hold Bitcoin as part of its corporate treasury.

The announcement was made on May 29, 2025, at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

Pär Helgosson, Head of PSG Labs, revealed that the club began discreetly converting part of its fiat reserves into Bitcoin in 2024 as a long-term financial strategy.

“Bitcoin offers a strong hedge against inflation and aligns with our innovation goals,” Helgosson said.

PSG now joins the ranks of companies like MicroStrategy and GameStop in adopting Bitcoin, but leads the way in the sports world.

The move also reflects PSG’s effort to engage its largely young, tech-savvy fanbase—over 80% of whom are under 34.

The club also announced plans to expand PSG Labs, its innovation hub, to support Bitcoin and Web3 startups with funding and global exposure.

PSG has previously partnered with Socios.com and Crypto.com, launched NFT campaigns, and runs a validator node on the Chiliz blockchain.

At the time of the announcement, Bitcoin was trading at around $106,118. PSG’s bold move could signal a new trend in sports finance as digital assets gain mainstream traction.