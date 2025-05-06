Pregnant woman found hanging on cashew tree in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Security operatives in Anambra State have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman discovered hanging from a cashew tree along the Ike-Ideani road in Idemili North Local Government Area.

Residents of Ideani Community were shocked to find the woman’s body suspended on the tree in a secluded area.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has urged stakeholders and community leaders in the local government to assist with any information that may help uncover the cause of the woman’s death.

Describing the incident as tragic and an example of man’s inhumanity, the CP ordered a comprehensive investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure they face justice. He also called on the public to help identify the deceased so her family can be notified and collect the body.

Operatives from the Ogidi Police Division have recovered the body and deposited it in the mortuary for further examination.