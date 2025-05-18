Police arrest wanted kidnapper, cattle rustler in Nasarawa

Nasarawa Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed.

By Abel Daniel



The Nasarawa state Police command said it has arrested a notorious kidnapper who had been on the wanted list of the Command over several criminal offences.



In a press statement made available to journalists in Lafia on Sunday, the Command’s public relations officer, SP Ranham Nansel, said the arrest was through an intensive manhunt by the Command.



“The arrest of Abashed Gizo at the popular Shingle market, Cattle market in Lafia, was through an intelligence-led operation by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).



“The suspect, who has been on the Command’s wanted list for an extended period due to multiple offences, including kidnapping and cattle rustling.



“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crimes and led officers to his hideout at Ruwan Baka village, Doma LGA, where one AK-49 rifle (Breach №453144) and a magazine were recovered in his possession.



The Command noted that the arrest is a breakthrough in connection with the arrest of Fatima Salisu, who was intercepted while transporting a cache of ammunition from Doma to Katsina State, intended for criminal elements.



The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to rooting out crime and ensuring the safety and security of all residents across Nasarawa State.



The Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer.

Vanguard News