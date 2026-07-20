SDP: Court adjourns trial to August 17 as chairman cites strong financial evidence

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The alleged financial crime case involving some former officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been adjourned to August 17, 2026, following the inability of the court to sit.

The National Chairman of the SDP, Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, who spoke to journalists after appearing in court on Monday, expressed confidence that the prosecution had assembled sufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the defendants.

Gombe said the matter could not proceed because the court informed parties that it would not sit due to unforeseen circumstances, prompting an agreement on a new date for continuation of proceedings.

“Today is July 20, 2026. We came to court early enough, but unfortunately, the court announced that it would not be sitting due to unforeseen circumstances and apologised. We have now taken August 17 as the next adjourned date for the prosecution to continue,” he said.

Reacting to concerns over the delay in concluding the case, the SDP chairman said the prosecution had remained diligent since the commencement of proceedings, noting that parties had consistently appeared whenever the court sat.

He said officials of Zenith Bank had also appeared with requested financial documents, including the party’s statement of account, but had to return with the documents because the court did not sit.

Gombe maintained that the prosecution had gathered substantial evidence to support allegations bordering on criminal breach of trust, alleged misappropriation, malfeasance and other financial offences against the accused persons.

He identified the Zenith Bank statement of account as a key document expected to be presented before the court.

“We have done our part by ensuring that all necessary evidence is available. One of the most important pieces of evidence is the Zenith Bank statement of account, which we intend to tender. We remain hopeful that on the next adjourned date, the court will receive the document and hear other witnesses,” he said.

The SDP chairman alleged that a review of the party’s 2024 financial records revealed suspicious transactions, including repeated payments to an individual who, according to him, had no official responsibility over the party’s finances.

Gombe alleged that the individual received payments 75 times within one year, adding that some payments were made several times in a single day.

He said the current leadership of the party was committed to promoting accountability and transparency, describing political parties as the foundation of democracy.

According to him, ensuring integrity within political parties was necessary to produce credible leaders for the country.

Gombe also called on the judiciary to ensure speedy resolution of politically related criminal cases ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying timely conclusion of such matters would strengthen democratic institutions.

On the leadership crisis within the SDP, the national chairman dismissed claims that former party chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, had returned to office, insisting that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had validly suspended and expelled him.

He argued that leadership matters remained internal affairs of political parties under the Electoral Act, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had monitored the NEC meeting where the decisions were taken.

Gombe said the party remained confident in the judiciary and focused on strengthening its structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

He added that the SDP was committed to providing credible leadership and supporting candidates capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges.