Police arrest suspected kidnappers who transferred N70m from victim’s account

The Nigeria Police Force

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Delta State Police Command has apprehended suspected kidnappers who transferred N70 million from a victim’s bank account after carting away his GLC Mercedes-Benz car along Abraka in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Abraka, CSP Fabian promptly launched an investigation into the matter after it was reported by the victim (name withheld)

The vehicle was tracked to a hotel in Benin City, Edo State by SP Fabian’s men in collaboration with policemen from the Oba Market Division.

The suspects were arrested with the car, with the money still in their account at the hotel.

Narrating how the incident happened, human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, said, “Early hours of May 1, 2025, a young man was kidnapped and robbed at Abraka, with his car GLC. They took the car away and transferred about N70 million from this his account.”