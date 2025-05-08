Pipeline protection: NSA, NNPCL, others commend PINL for engaging host communities

…As Over 100 Vandals Undergo Prosecution

By Daniel Abia

The Director of Energy Security at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its consistent engagement with communities hosting the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Flag-Amachree, represented by Mr. Young Harry Amachree during a stakeholders’ meeting to evaluate the company’s operations on the TNP, praised PINL for effectively executing the mandate assigned to it by the Federal Government through the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He emphasized that pipeline security should be a collective concern, noting that pipeline vandalism negatively impacts the nation’s economy.

“I want to personally appreciate PINL for the work they are doing. It was a mandate given to them by the President to secure the pipelines, and what we are witnessing today is impressive,” he stated.

Amachree urged community cooperation to achieve the common goal of pipeline protection, assuring that perpetrators of vandalism would face justice. He revealed that more than 100 suspects have been prosecuted so far, with some serving prison terms.

“We have set up an investigation and prosecution team to handle pipeline vandalism. I assure you that any information provided about these vandals will be acted upon promptly,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), acknowledged improvements in pipeline protection since PINL assumed responsibility.

He called on communities and subcontractors to enhance collaboration with PINL for maximum results, stressing that pipeline surveillance requires a collective effort.

“We appreciate the changes observed so far. Looking back at the records from two years ago, there has been a lot of improvement. PINL has done well, and we urge you to keep up the good work,” Omojevwe remarked.

Dr. Kennedy West, President of the Movement for the Emancipation of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), expressed confidence in PINL’s activities. He commended the company for engaging with 215 communities within the TNP corridor to address past issues.

“Not only do we appreciate your efforts, but we also pass a vote of confidence on PINL. We call on NNPCL to consider an upward review of the contract based on current realities to boost financial benefits within these communities,” West stated.

King Philip Osaro Obele, the Oneh-Eeh of Eleme, Rivers State, urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to address the challenges faced by host communities, particularly Eleme. He lamented the effects of pollution and lack of development in the area.

“The oil pollution in Ejama-Ebubu cannot be cleaned up entirely, and the water pollution in Ogale is the worst in the world. There are no roads. I appreciate PINL for engaging with us, but I urge you to take our concerns to Abuja because they do not understand the suffering we endure as an oil-producing community,” Obele appealed.

Earlier, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, Community Relations Consultant for PINL, explained that the purpose of the stakeholders’ meeting was to review the company’s operations and explore areas for improvement.

“Today’s meeting is for us to assess our journey so far. We started this journey together, and it’s only right that we come together periodically to evaluate our progress and make necessary improvements,” Mezeh said.

He emphasized that PINL’s mandate to protect the Trans Niger Pipeline has been successful due to constant engagement with host communities, fostering stronger relations and unity against pipeline vandalism.