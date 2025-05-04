Opposition politicians behind crisis in NANS – Ladoja

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Olusola Ladoja, has stated that the ongoing crisis within the student body is being fueled by opposition politicians aiming to destabilize the federal administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) through student organizations.

Ladoja claimed that some opposition politicians were displeased with his leadership, especially because he had supported several government policies that benefitted not only students but Nigerians as a whole.

Addressing recent developments in NANS at a press conference in Abuja, Ladoja pointed out that Atiku Abubakar Isah, who claims to be a factional president of the association, has political ties with opposition figures.

“I would say he has a political affiliation, because the opposition party will always try to use you for their agenda,” Ladoja said, referencing past attempts by opposition politicians to manipulate him after losing in the NANS election.

He added: “But I stood firm. I made it clear that I would not be used against this association because some of us see NANS as our primary constituency and we believe in its mission.”

Ladoja further reacted to the claims made by Isah, who alleged that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was involved in an assault on him during his inauguration in Abuja. Ladoja remarked that these events showed the opposition’s attempt to use Isah, particularly since he and others in NANS have supported the good work and educational policies of the president.

“Opposition politicians have always seen us (NANS) as being opposed to the government, but some of us are intellectuals,” Ladoja said. “When we see policies that are beneficial to students, we commend them so the government can do more. Why should they complain that we praise President Bola Tinubu? Maybe that’s why they’re trying to elevate Atiku Isah. But I can tell you, the truth stands clear.”

Ladoja dismissed Isah’s claim that he did not participate in the NANS election that led to his presidency, questioning how Isah could claim leadership of the association if he was not a candidate in the election.

He also refuted allegations of factionalization in NANS, asserting that the organization is united under his leadership. “Quote me anywhere—when Atiku, whom you refer to as a factional president, sees me, he addresses me as Mr. President. We’ve met twice, and he has always called me President. So, what are we talking about?”

Ladoja noted that Isah had been meeting with opposition stakeholders, which, according to him, was evidence of political manipulation behind the factionalization of NANS. “One of the reasons for the faction in NANS is political manipulation,” he stated.

When asked to name the opposition figures involved, Ladoja pointed to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria. “I have pictorial evidence where Isah claimed, on his Facebook page, that he, as NANS President, met with Atiku Abubakar. The Atiku media office also posted it. He also met with Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters. These interactions clearly show political affiliations with opposition stakeholders,” he concluded.