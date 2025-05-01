Okpebholo leads task force to demolish buildings for criminal activities, cultism

Governor Monday Okpebholo

…Dethrones monarchs over alleged kidnapping activities, others

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, yesterday, personally supervised the demolition of a building in Ogheghe, the outskirts of Benin City, allegedly used for various criminal activities.

He also issued a stern warning to landlords, declaring that his administration would not hesitate to demolish their buildings if linked to kidnapping, cultism, and rituals.

The governor’s action is in implementing the law empowering him to destroy buildings used for kidnapping, cultism and other criminal activities.

The building was reportedly used for internet fraud and kidnapping, with victims being held against their will and subjected to ritualistic practices.

Vanguard gathered that human skulls, clothing, fetish objects and things were discovered in the building.

The taskforce also demolished a building in Amagba said to be the headquarters of a secret cult group.

The facility, located at the end of Arena Street in Amagba had a hall, several rooms fitted with mattresses, and office spaces believed to have served as a hub for the group’s activities.

The property is also bordered by a moat reportedly used for initiation rituals. Notably, the premises also contained an “Industrial Overhead Stand and Tanks donated by its Asia Region 2016–2021.”

Governor Okpebholo said the demolition of the houses followed the recent enforcement of a new anti-cultism law he signed into law.

Disturbed by what he witnessed at the Ogheghe site, the governor said: “I am saddened by what is happening here. Children were kidnapped and kept here for years. You can see the shrines in this apartment, this is wickedness in its highest form. This kind of evil is unacceptable in Edo State.

“We will continue to fight crime and criminality. Wherever they hide, we will fish them out and demolish their hideouts. There will be no sanctuary for criminals in Edo State. We are serious and resolute, Edo must be safe.

“We are going to build a police station here. Any land where such buildings are taken down will be used to serve the community.”

Dethrones monarchs over alleged kidnapping activities, others

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo also yesterday, wielded the big stick as he dethroned two traditional rulers, one he claimed was wrongly installed and another he alleged was implicated in cases relating to kidnapping.

The affected traditional rulers included Umoru Inusa Umoru who was appointed as Aideloje of South Ibie in Etsako West local government area to displace Alhaji Kelvin Danesi, Lukman Akemokue as the Okuokpelagbe of Okpella in Etsako East local government area and the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode also in Etsako East, Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor as the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom for alleged complicity in kidnapping activities.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Umar Musa Ikhilor, read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Executive Council of Edo State at its meeting of April 30, 2025 approved the revocation of the appointment of Umoru Inusa Umoru as the Aidenogie of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state and the immediate re-instatement of Alhaji Aliyu Kelvin Danesi as the Aidenogie of South Ibie. The decision is premised on the fact that the stool was not at any time vacant prior the appointment of Umoru Inusa Umoru.

“In the same vein, the Executive Council approved the revocation of the appointment of Lukman Akemokue as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state for failure to comply with the Declaration of Customary Law regulating succession to the throne, as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979. Following the revocation, modalities have been set in motion to begin the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in line with the extant law.

“The executive council also approved the immediate removal of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor as the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode in Estako East Local Government Area of the State. Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor was earlier suspended over recent cases of incessant kidnappings and killings in his domain. A selection process has been set in motion for the selection of a new Ruler for the Kingdom in line with the extant laws of Edo State.

“We urge all subjects of the aforementioned localities/domains to remain calm as the state government remains committed to ensuring the peace, unity, prosperity and greater happiness of the good people of Edo State.”