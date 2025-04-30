Okpebholo dethrones monarchs over alleged kidnapping, irregular appointments

Gov Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City – The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday took decisive action by dethroning two traditional rulers—one over alleged complicity in kidnapping and another due to irregular appointment procedures.

The affected monarchs include: Umoru Inusa Umoru, who was appointed as the Aidenogie of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government Area, now removed for allegedly displacing the rightful ruler, Alhaji Aliyu Kelvin Danesi.

Lukman Akemokue, the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area, dethroned for violating customary laws regulating succession to the throne.

Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom in Agenebode, also in Etsako East, removed over alleged involvement in kidnapping activities within his domain.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq., reads in part: “The Executive Council of Edo State, at its meeting held on April 30, 2025, approved the revocation of Umoru Inusa Umoru’s appointment as Aidenogie of South Ibie. The decision is based on the fact that the stool was never vacant prior to his appointment. Alhaji Aliyu Kelvin Danesi has been reinstated as the legitimate Aidenogie.”

On the dethronement of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, the statement noted: “The Executive Council also revoked the appointment of Lukman Akemokue for failing to comply with the Declaration of Customary Law governing succession to the throne, as stipulated in Bendel State Legal Notice No. 132 of 1979. A new selection process has commenced in accordance with extant laws.”

Regarding Dr. Egabor, the government said: “His removal follows earlier suspension due to a spike in kidnapping and killings within his domain. A new traditional ruler will be selected through lawful procedures.”

The Edo State Government called for calm among residents and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding peace, unity, and good governance across the state.