Okpebholo suspends Edo traditional ruler over kidnapping

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

Already, his secretary, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has been arrested by the relevant authorities following a recent incident that led to the death of a Palace Chief, Late John Ikhamate.

A statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the suspension of the traditional ruler was indefinite.