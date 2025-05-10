Okey Bakassi back to his first love after his coronation as Mbaise monarch  

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and comedian Okechukwu Onyegbule popularly known as Okey Bakassi , who was crowned the king of his Umuihuocha community in Mbaise, Imo State, days back, is already on air again, doing what he knows how to do best-comedy.

The new monarch was seen in videos anchoring his programme, “Lagos Talks” on 81.3 fm, which he posted on his Instagram page, two days after ascending the throne of his forefathers. In one of the videos, he shared a comic story of a community in Kogi State, which initiated 103 virgins into womanhood.

In another video, the King narrated how 18 year-old boy impregnated 10 girls in Anambra State. His narration resonated with his fans, who were excited to have him back on air. For anything, Okey Bakassi has demonstrated that even the throne cannot separate him from his calling.

Recall that Bakassi was officially crowned as the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Mbaise by his kinsmen in a video he shared during the week. The coronation of the actor now known as ‘His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, the Okwe II of Umuihuocha Obohia’ was a grand celebration of Igbo culture and tradition.