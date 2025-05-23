Obasanjo, Adeleke, Oyetola, Oyinlola in Ilesa for Owa-Obokun coronation

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Ademola Adeleke have stormed the Owa Obokun-busi hall for the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the 49th Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

Also, former governor and now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, business mogul, Dr Deji Adeleke, Senator Francis Fadahunsi and Yeye Dupe Sani-Adeleke also thronged the venue to be part of the event.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, led other traditional rulers, including Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Laoye among others.

Oba Haastrup succeeds the late Oba Adekunle Aromolaran who died on September 11, 2024, aged 87.

The event will feature the official coronation and the presentation of staff and paraphernalia of office to the new monarch.

Details later…..