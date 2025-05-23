Nigerian newspapers review: I’m expecting more defections to APC – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu saying he expects more defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after 22 state governors adopted him as sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

One headline has the Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, saying the policies of President Tinubu and that of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso are reviving investor confidence in Nigeria.

Another headline has the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, telling his appointees to defect to the APC with him or resign.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the opposition kicking as Tinubu hails defections and endorsement of the APC.

The Punch’s biggest headline also captures the APC backing Tinubu as the opposition searches for a strong competitor.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), governors and federal lawmakers endorsing Tinubu for a second term.