Defect with me to APC or resign, Gov Eno tells commissioners, others

By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has directed all commissioners and political appointees in his cabinet to either defect with him to the All Progressives Congress, APC, or resign from their positions.

The directive was issued during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Thursday, where the governor openly confirmed his decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC.

Sources present at the meeting disclosed that Governor Eno made it clear that his defection should come as no surprise to any of his appointees, stating:

“Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave the PDP is still living in the 18th century,” he said.

He explained that his decision to align with the APC was driven by his admiration for the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu, adding that he wants to work more closely with the Federal Government.

The governor issued a stern warning to his appointees, saying he has “nothing to negotiate” with anyone unwilling to follow his political direction.

“Apart from elected officials like House of Assembly members and Local Government Chairmen, I have nothing to negotiate with you,” Eno declared.

“Let me tell you, anybody who believes that when I leave the PDP he will use the party structure to fight me is lying, because I will still control the PDP structure.

“I am told that some of you are saying that you will not come, you are free, absolutely free, not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council.”

… on PDP crisis and elections

Also, Eno spoke about the uncertainty from the crosis in PDP.

He said: “I love the PDP, I want to stay in the PDP. But clearly, I don’t have a road map to guarantee that I’ll be able to have a smooth sail in the elections.

“Not because we won’t win elections.

“In this state today, with the work that all of us have done, even if we contest on a zero party, we will win this election. There’s no doubt about it.

“We’ve worked very hard. But we know that at the national level, that our party is not coming together.

“Every day, secretary this and that. And so you take your form, they send it to INEC, and then you run all the elections.

“You, perhaps, win the elections and just on technical grounds, because the wrong person signed your form, you lose everything.”

Vanguard News