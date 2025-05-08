Nestlé, AGRA, TechnoServe launch climate-smart agriculture initiative in Nigeria

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a bold step towards building a climate-resilient agricultural sector, AGRA, Nestlé Nigeria, and TechnoServe have launched the Strengthening Farmers’ and SMEs’ Resilience through Climate Smart Grain Production and Accessing the Structured Markets (StreFaS) initiative in Nigeria.

StreFaS is a three-year initiative, funded by AGRA and Nestlé, that will run from June 2024 to October 2027.

The programme aims to support 25,000 smallholder farmers and eight aggregators across Kaduna and Nasarawa States, promoting sustainable production of maize, soybean, rice, and sorghum.

It is focused on integrating regenerative agriculture into every step of the value chain, with particular emphasis on empowering youth and women.

StreFaS will help improve soil health, lower greenhouse gas emissions, increase biodiversity, and strengthen economic resilience.

Furthermore, the programme connects smallholder farmers to formal markets, including Nestlé’s supply chain, enabling them to receive premium prices for climate-smart produce.

The launch event, held in Zaria, Kaduna State, brought together high-level representatives from the government, development partners, private-sector stakeholders, and members of the media. The event featured keynote speeches from implementing partners, a case study from a climate-smart farmer, and a powerful project overview underscoring the initiative’s role in transforming Nigeria’s grain value chains.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Adesuwa Akinboro, Country Director of TechnoServe Nigeria, described the STREFAS initiative as a transformative step for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“This project represents a bold commitment to supporting smallholder farmers and agribusinesses with the tools, knowledge, and market access they need to thrive in the face of climate change. STREFAS is not just about boosting yields—it’s about regenerating our soils, restoring dignity to farming, and creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for communities across Kaduna and Nasarawa States,” she said.

“We are proud to co-lead this initiative that puts farmers first, not just by introducing new practices, but by rebuilding the very ecosystems that sustain farming — core to AGRA’s approach to sustainable and resilient food systems transformation,” said Dr. Rufus Idris, AGRA’s Country Director for Nigeria.

Speaking on Nestlé’s commitment, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, said: “At Nestlé, we believe that good food starts with high-quality ingredients and the well-being of the people who produce them. “Our partnership in this initiative underscores our commitment to sustainable sourcing and decarbonizing our value chain. Globally, we aim to source at least 50 percent of our key ingredients from farmers practicing regenerative agriculture by 2030.

“With an investment of over $1,000,000 in this project over the next three years, we aim to contribute towards establishing regenerative agriculture as the standard in the food industry, addressing both environmental and social priorities holistically.”

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Honourable Murtala Muhammad Dabo stated: “This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable agricultural future. I commend TechnoServe and its partners for their dedication to promoting climate-smart agriculture practices in Kaduna State. Let us continue to work together to empower farmers, improve food security, and build a climate-resilient agricultural sector.”

On the sidelines of the launch, MAGGI celebrated the Soya Bean farmers who were part of the regenerative agriculture pilot project.

One of the farmers Engineer Lawan Abdul, shared a compelling testimonial.

Since I started adopting the strategies, we were taught in this project, my yields have increased by 100 percent. This was very surprising and encouraging for me. I am very happy with the outcome and thank the project partners and MAGGI for bringing this opportunity to us.”

The StreFaS initiative is aligned with AGRA’s 3.0 Country Strategy, Nestlé’s 2030 Climate resilience sourcing goals, and TechnoServe’s proven expertise in building market-driven solutions for rural prosperity.

By connecting smallholder farmers to better tools, markets, and capital, StreFaS will scale regeneration in ways that are profitable and empowering.

As implementation continues, the programme will deepen collaboration with government, private sector, and civil society partners to sustain scalable change across Nigeria’s grain value chain.