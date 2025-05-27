Navy destroys 8 illegal refining sites in Delta

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy, says it has destroyed eight illegal refining sites in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB Escravos, Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Okoloagu said the illegal refining sites were dismantled in three separate operations at Obodo Omadina Community.

He said the operations were conducted under the Operation DELTA SANITY II, adding that it was guided by credible information.

The naval boss also said that the successful operations underscored the unwavering commitment of the base to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

According to him, the strategic directives of the CNS are aimed at eliminating all forms of maritime illegalities in nation’s territorial waters.

“On May 14, based on credible information, operatives of the FOB Escravos uncovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri south.

“The sites contained approximately 5,625 litres of stolen crude oil, stored in one oven and 17 dugout pits.

“Subsequently, on May 19, three illegal refining sites were discovered and deactivated in the same community.

“The operation led to the recovery of approximately 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), stored in one oven, five dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

“Maintaining the operational momentum, the base conducted a follow-up operation on Monday, uncovered and deactivated three other illegal refining sites at Oteghele, also in Obodo Omadino.

“The sites harboured an estimated 7,915 litres of stolen crude oil, concealed in 21 dugout pits.

“Cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of eight illegal refining sites, with the seizure of approximately 16,040 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“The materials were found in two ovens, 43 dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks,” he said.

Okoloagu while reiterating the base’s commitment to its mandate, warned perpetrators to desist from the illicit act or face full wrath of the law.