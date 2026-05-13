Navy impounds 6,000 ltrs of smuggled fuel in Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Navy has intensified efforts to curb cross-border fuel smuggling with the seizure of over 6,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during a targeted operation along the Badagry-Ajara axis in Lagos State.

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Information, disclosed on Wednesday that the operation was conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry following intelligence reports on the activities of smugglers operating within the area.

“The mission formed part of ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal fuel trafficking routes and restrict the movement of petroleum products through unauthorized border corridors,” Folorunsho said.

“During the operation, naval personnel discovered about 240 jerry-cans of 25 litres each of PMS concealed and prepared for illegal movement through the Badagry border waterways.

“The products were subsequently recovered and evacuated to FOB Badagry for further necessary action in accordance with established procedures.

“The operation highlights the Nigerian Navy’s sustained focus on dismantling the logistics chain supporting trans-border smuggling activities, particularly the illegal diversion of petroleum products through maritime and littoral routes.

“The Nigerian Navy remains committed to maintaining operational pressure across strategic border corridors and denying criminal networks the freedom to exploit the maritime environment for economic sabotage.”