Nasarawa 2027: APC Elders Forum wants Agara to succeed Governor Sule

By Able Daniel

As Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa’s tenure winds up, the All Progressive Congress, APC northern elders forum, has called on former deputy governor, the honorable Silas Ali Agara, to join the race to succeed the incumbent.

A forum of APC northern elders from Wamba, Nasarawa Eggon and Akwanga converged in Akwanga on Sunday to appeal to Mr. Silas Agara to consider the call by elders from the senatorial zone.

The forum secretary, Honourable Monday Nanza, addressed journalists after a closed-door meeting with Sila Agara. He said that the forum is concerned about who succeeds the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, who will continue with his giant stride and huge impacts in the state.

Hon. Monday Nanza, who described Silas Agara as a grassroots politician who has served in various political capacities since 1999, noted that among the 20 persons who had declared interest in succeeding the party incumbent, Ali Agara is the most qualified, going by his track record.

“Mr. Ali Agara is a notable, experienced and disciplined loyal party man who has lived up to expectations. When Ali Agara is mentioned in Nasarawa state, nobody has anything to accuse him of, but applause across the entire state.

“His present position as the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment is a testament to his vision to engage the youth in profitable employment.

“Agara has paid his dues since he first entered the political arena and possesses the necessary skills to govern Nasarawa State effectively, if given the opportunity.

“We have consulted with all aspirants expressing interest in the governorship, but none possess the political credentials of Silas Agara.

According to the elders, Mr. Ali Agara held key positions, including Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Adamu on Youth and Sport and later Commissioner of Youth and Sport. He later served as deputy governor to former Governor Tanko Almakura.

Agara also contested as a governorship aspirant in 2019 but stepped down for the incumbent governor, Sule, in line with the party agreement.