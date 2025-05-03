Teeming football enthusiasts shared the excitement Sunday when Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) hosted a watch party in Uyo as Chelsea beat 2025 English Premier League winners, Lioerpool 3-1 in a thrilling encounter.

The league victory at the Stamford Bridge boosted Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as the Blues leveled on points with fourth-placed Newcastle United, whom they play at St James’ Park next weekend.

Spiced with quality music and assorted drinks for the fans from all walks of life, the organisers said the watch party staged at the Pyramid Lounge and Grill, Uyo, was intended “to strengthen brand affinity, deepen on-ground activities and broader football engagement.

Before the encounter which kicked off 4.30pm, fans had the opportunity of predicting the outcome of the match, name the teams list and showcase their football skills with various prizes presented, escalating the excitement and passion to watch till the referee blew the last whistle

The arena erupted as the goals came, from Enzo Fernandez just three minutes before Jarrell Quansah’s second-half own goal doubled Chelsea’s lead. Virgil Van Dijk’s late header pulled a goal back for Liverpool before Cole Palmer ending a four-month goal drought with a 96th-minute penalty.

Sharing their experiences, a fan said, “Though I am a Liverpool fan, I wanted Cheleas to win because Liverpool were sure to win the League this season, yet I also want Mo Salah, Liverpool’s to score a goal in contention for the highest goal scorer award.”

The officials of the company who were on hand to give the fans an impressive experience maintained that the watch party showed the company’s love for “supporting sports and engaging with fans across the country, ” as a way to show depend brand affinity.

Paul Ufot, another viewer who predicted correctly that Chelsea would lead in the first half and won a prize commended MTN watch party to Uyo adding, “I’ve been using MTN for a long time. It is the best network and this watch party says it all.”

Ekpe James, yet another football lover said, “This is the kind of experience that has been lacking here. We don’t get to watch matches on the big screen. MTN has created an experience that we will cherish for a long time.”