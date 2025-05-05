Matawalle hails Tinubu’s reforms, says Nigeria’s future bright

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has lauded President Bola Tinubu, for what he described as his transformative reforms.

Matawalle said that Tinubu’s initiatives will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria.

Matawalle, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that Tinubu’s reforms would pave for him to secure his second term in 2027.

He highlighted several key achievements of Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the areas of security with successful neutralisation of over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, arrest of 11,600 criminals, and the recovery of more than 10,000 weapons in 2024.

According to him, the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) has significantly enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.

Matawalle also commended the government’s economic Initiatives, particularly the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which aims to harness the agricultural potential of the North, promote economic growth, and empower millions of citizens.

He said that the recent decline in grain prices across the country was an evidence of the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies.

According to the minister, Tinubu’s administration had shown commitment to infrastructure development, with key projects such as road construction and improvements to transportation networks in the North that are vital for fostering economic growth.

On the issue of Local Government Autonomy, Matawalle expressed support for the local government autonomy law, which empowers local administrations to operate effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level.

According to him, the president’s reforms will have a lasting positive impact on the nation