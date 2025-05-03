LG polls: How Sanusi emerged as Ojokoro consensus chairman candidate- Apex leaders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Apex Council of leaders in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has released evidence reaffirming Mr Mobolaji Sanusi as the party’s consensus chairmanship candidate for the July 12, 2025 local government election in Lagos State.

The move was to validate the adoption of Sanusi as the consensus candidate, dismissing an earlier purported list of candidates written by House of Representatives members, Benjamin Olabinjo and James Faleke and sent to party Secretariat.

The party’s apex council, on Saturday, May 3, published the names of the authentic leaders that signed for Sanusi.

The names were listed in a letter sent to the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The group’s letter was to lend credence to a similar letter written on Friday where it declared Sanusi, a former Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) as the party’s consensus candidate in the council area.

The leaders had also urged the party chairman to disregard an earlier “fictitious” list.

The latest letter entitled: “Re: Clarifications and submission of authentic list signed by a majority of approved Ojokoro apex leaders for Mobolaji Sanusi as chairmanship consensus candidate,” read in part: “Consequent upon our letter of yesterday (Friday, May 2, 2025) on above subject matter, kindly find attached the original list of authentic leaders that voluntarily signed for the adoption of Mr Mobolaji Sanusi as CONSENSUS Candidate of our dear APC party in the upcoming local government elections.

“The names of Ojokoro leaders herein attached overleaf for purposes of dispelling any doubts and for our party’s necessary information are:“Hon. Ipoola Omisore(two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly), Chief Oluyomi Olaogun(an octogenarian and politician of note in Ojokoro and Lagos State), Otunba Aremu Akindele(pioneer chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye local government), Hon. Adisa Owolabi( immediate past member, House of Representatives), Hon. Emmanuel Olotu(incumbent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly).

“Hon. Jelili Oseni(former councilor and incumbent APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Waheel Adeleke Ipaye(former Sole Administrator of Ojokoro LCDA), Prince Adewale Bello(immediate past APC LG chairman in Ojokoro).

“Alhaji Aminu Amosun(former APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Idris Salako(former commissioner in Lagos State), and Hon. HID Tijani(incumbent chairman of Ojokoro LCDA). Accept our sincere regards.”