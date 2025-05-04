Kebbi Gov, Idris gets NUJ good governance award for education

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has been honoured with the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Good Governance Award for his exceptional contributions to the education sector.

The award was presented at the NUJ’s Press Freedom and Good

Governance Awards ceremony, held Weekend in Abuja.

A statement by Ahmad Hussaini Aliyu, Media Aide to the Kebbi State Commissioner of Information, and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, informed that Governor Idris was recognized for his sustained efforts at improving educational infrastructure and prioritising the welfare of teachers across Kebbi State.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor were the state’s Commissioner of Information and Culture, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, and the NUJ National Vice President, Tukur Dutsinmari.

Governor Idris joined a distinguished list of awardees at the event, including Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

The award underscores the NUJ’s continued commitment to recognizing leaders who champion development, transparency, and press freedom.