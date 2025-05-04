Kalu, Anyim, Nnamani, Dogara urge ex-legislators to safeguard democracy

By Dennis Agbo

Current and former lawmakers in Nigeria have called on ex-legislators to actively safeguard democracy and ensure it stays true to its foundational values and principles.

This charge was made during the inauguration of the Nigeria Former Legislators Forum (NFLF), an organization created to contribute meaningfully to national discourse and the country’s development.

The maiden summit of the Forum was held on Saturday at the International Conference Center, Enugu, and attracted prominent political figures including former Senate Presidents Anyim Pius Anyim and Senator Ken Nnamani, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha, and Senators Stella Oduah and Rochas Okorocha, among many other former members of the National Assembly, State Assemblies, and local government councillors.

The event was convened by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu and coordinated by Hon. Uko Nkole, who represented the Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency of Abia State.

The summit resolved that the Forum would serve as a resource hub for the National Assembly and a platform for guiding policy direction. It aims to leverage the collective experience of former lawmakers to drive national development, while also pledging support for President Bola Tinubu and encouraging him to remain committed to national growth.

In his address, Deputy Speaker Kalu emphasized the importance of building a sustainable structure like the Association of Former Members of Congress (FMC) in the United States, which harnesses the knowledge of over 800 former legislators for bipartisan efforts including civic education and international legislative exchanges.

“Former legislators are reservoirs of insight, not relics,” Kalu said. “The NFLF must establish a Knowledge Bureau to document legislative best practices and launch Congressional Study Groups on key issues like the economy, security, foreign policy, and trade. Let us partner with universities, deploying former members as ambassadors for civic literacy in campuses and communities.”

In his keynote address, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara highlighted the role of former lawmakers in protecting democracy. He stressed that their leadership experience and mentorship must be preserved and utilized.

“As former legislators, we must promote democratic values and advocate for accountability, transparency, and inclusivity in governance,” Dogara stated. “We should collaborate with civil society, government institutions, and international partners to drive social change and build strong networks that will help us achieve common goals.”

He concluded by urging members to remain reliable, consistent, open-minded, and actively engaged in shaping the nation’s democratic trajectory.