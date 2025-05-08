Jetour reveals striking features of new Dashing SUV in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

Jetour introduced a new model of Dashing to the Nigerian market and its unique features are turning heads already, expected to raise the competition in the compact SUV segment.

The Dashing is a compact sport utility vehicle known for its blend of modern design, advanced technology, and performance.

The latest version of the vehicle offers a comfortable and practical interior, particularly appealing to those seeking a modern and technologically advanced vehicle at an affordable price.

The Dashing is part of Jetour’s broader portfolio, which includes SUVs and EVs, according to information obtained from Jetour Nigeria.

Apart from innovative technology, the Jetour Dashing also has intelligent safety features making it a perfect travel companion.

The Dashing’s full panoramic sunroof floods the interior with natural light, creating a sense of lightness and spaciousness, providing a more enjoyable driving experience for all.

The new Dashing is powered by either a 1.5 or 1.6-litre turbocharged engine mated on four cylinder and 16-Valve Dual Variable Valve Timing (DVVT).

Its other technical features are listed as 145kW output, 290Nm torque, dual clutch auto transmission.

Featuring a striking exterior design and a spacious five-seater configuration, one will experience a one-of-a-kind cabin that offers world-class comfort and luxury.

It comes as a sleek and aerodynamic shape with a strong front belt, large grille, and smooth LED headlights, all combine to make a statement on the road.

The new Dashing has a modern and premium aesthetic. Its digital screen makes it easy to navigate the expansive 15.6-inch touchscreen, now equipped with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration.

The vehicle comes with driver and passenger, front and rear seat airbags.

As part of its safety features, it has Automatic Emergency Braking System, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Hold System, 360° Surrounding Camera (2D/3D Panoramic Parking), 540° Panoramic Parking Sensor, Lane Departure Warning System, Emergency Braking, Forward/Backward Collision Warning, Lateral Collision, Blind Spot Detection (BSD)/Door Opening Warning (DOW) system, Auto Lockout System, Automatic Door Lock, Power Window and Alarm System.

One can receive cinema-like sound with Dashing’s 8-Surround Hi-Fi speakers for ultimate private listening.

Dashing’s digital display is said to provide real-time external environment sensing at a glance.

For maximum comfort and convenience, the vehicle, built with 20-inch rim tyre, has features such as Column Gear Shifting System, Remote Start, Smart Entry & Push Start, Drive Modes Selector (Eco, Sport & Normal), Integrated Adaptive Cruise Control, LCD Touch Screen 15.6-inch, Phone Mirroring, Apple Play & Android Auto, BT, Intelligent Voice Command, Wireless Charger, Auto Air Conditioner & Rear Vent, Environmental Purification System.