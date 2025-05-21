Implement approved pension increment, release withheld palliatives – Reps tell FG

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance and allied institutions, including the Humanitarian Services, Accountant-General’s Office, CBN, and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), to immediately implement the approved pension increments.

The House also called for the immediate release of all withheld palliatives meant for pensioners.

This is also as the House expressed concerns over the persistent hardship faced by Nigerian pensioners due to the non-payment of approved pension increments and the withholding of government-sanctioned palliatives.

In a motion of urgent national importance presented during plenary, Rep Ibrahim Ayokunle expressed concern over the intractable challenges confronting senior citizens who, despite their contributions to national development, continue to live in deplorable conditions.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in October 2023 approved a N25,000 wage award as a palliative and an additional N32,000 pension increment for federal pensioners. However, lawmakers lamented that many of these approved measures are yet to be implemented.

“Many pensioners across the country continue to suffer from inadequate income, inability to meet basic needs, and deteriorating health conditions due to these unresolved issues,” the motion read.

The lawmaker emphasized that the failure to implement the approved increments and palliative measures violates constitutional provisions on social justice and the welfare of citizens.

“The non-implementation of approved pension increments and withholding of palliative measures undermine these constitutional principles and threaten social stability”.

Citing several unheeded petitions from pensioners and advocacy groups, Ayokunle called for urgent and decisive action. “There is a need to uphold the dignity and welfare of our senior citizens,” he stated.

Following deliberation, the House resolved to:Request the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Pension Commission to conduct a comprehensive audit of pension payments.

Recommend the creation of a dedicated task force to monitor pension implementation and address grievances promptly.

Appeal to state governments to replicate federal efforts in prioritizing pensioner welfare.

Encourage the Nigerian Pensioners’ Association and other stakeholders to collaborate with government agencies on advocacy and oversight.

Mandated it’s Committees on Finance, Pensions, Labour & Employment, Humanitarian Services, and Legislative Compliance—to oversee the full implementation of these resolutions.